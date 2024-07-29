This week summer fiestas continue across the island in Colonia de Sant Jordi, Inca, Pollensa, Arta, Cala Millor, Lloret de Vistalegre, Llubi and Santa Eugenia. Tom Jones will be in Palma on Tuesday and Deya will have their Music Festival and plenty of other events taking place the next few days.

Fiestas of Sant Abdon and Sant Senen in Inca. Monday, July 29 Colonia Sant Jordi , Summer Fiestas - 6pm: Water park for children; 9.30pm: Treasure hunt (ages 12 to 17). Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

- 9pm: National Youth Orchestra of Catalonia. Bellver Castle. Three euros. palmacultura.cat. Pollensa , La Patrona Fiestas - 7.30pm: Traditional games. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 10.30pm: Ballroom dance with Orquestra Calypso. Plaça Major.

- 10pm: Sa Pobla International Jazz Festival; Artemis (American female super group). Parc Can Cirera Prim. 15 euros. sapobla.cat. Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 10pm: Cinema, Barbie. Ses Escoles.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 10.30am: Solemn eucharist, dance of offer. 12 noon: Release of doves. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 7pm: Children's party. Plaça Mallorca. 8pm: Folk dance, Revetla d'Inca. Plaça Espanya. 10pm: Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Mallorca. 11.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Foc d'Inca, Fieres de Foc batucada. From Plaça Mallorca to Plaça Bestiar; Drones light show at midnight.

Pollensa , La Patrona Fiestas - 6.30pm: Dragut Fest; circus, mini-Moors and Christians battle, music from Jaume Mas & The Gardeners and others. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 8pm: Pa amb oli. Joan March Gardens. Benefit event, 12 euros. 8.30pm: Line dance. C. Pere Josep Cànaves.

Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Ji Qinyaoyao (piano), Chopin, Mozart and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 11pm: Marcha Fresca (White party), DJ Juan Campos and others. Plaça Major; Marcha Fresketa. Plaça Vella.

Arta , Sant Salvador Fiestas - 7.30pm: Trivial quiz and al fresco supper. (Tickets by July 26.) Sa Pista children's playground. 9pm: Parade of bodypainting. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre. 12 midnight: Arta race. Plaça Conqueridor.

Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 9.30pm: Ses Salines Choir and Palma Gospel Singers. By the church.

Lloret de Vistalegre , Sant Domingo Fiestas - 12 noon: Ringing of bells, raising of banners. 5pm: Ringing of bells, young demons and pipers on the streets. 8pm: Opening address. Convent Cloister. 9pm: Al fresco dinner. Plaça Jaume I. (Tickets by July 31.)

Palma - 8.30pm: Arantxa Andreu (singer), Soriana Ivaniv (violin). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Ten euros.

Sa Pobla - 8.30pm: Sa Pobla International Jazz Festival; Pep Garau Quintet. Can Verdal, C. Curt 4. Free.

Santa Eugenia , Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 9pm: Al fresco dinner. Ses Escoles. (Tickets by July 29.)

Valldemossa - 6pm: MAAD; Artisan, art and design market. Plaça Cartoixa