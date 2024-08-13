This week films have been updated earlier as Thursday is a bank holiday. These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Wednesday, August 14 to Thursday, August 15. CineCiutat is the only theatre with showtimes until Thursday, August 22. The rest will be updated this Friday, August 16.

The new films this week are The Sweet East which premieres at CineCiutat on Wednesday, August 14 and Alien: Romulus which starts on Thursday, August 15. Still showing this week are space Sci-Fi adventure Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett,psychological thriller Trap starring Josh Hartnet and a drama It Ends with Us starring Blake Lively. Longlegs starring Nicholas Cage, Dogman directed by Luc Besson and the superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, where Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds join forces. Animated films Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

The Sweet East (2023)

Starring Jack Irv, Talia Ryder and Ella Rubin. Director Sean Price Williams. Plot A picaresque journey through the cities and woods of the Eastern seaboard of the U.S undertaken by Lillian, a high school senior from South Carolina. She gets her first glimpse of the wider world on a class trip to Washington, D.C. Rated NR -16. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am (Sat & Tue), 6.10pm (Sun, Thu), 8.05pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 10.05pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Alien: Romulus (2024) from Thursday, August 15

Starring Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny and Archie Renaux. Director Fede Alvarez. Plot While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Rated R. 1h 59m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.40pm, 5.50pm, 8.10pm & 10.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.40pm, 5.50pm, 8.10pm & 10.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm, 7pm, 9pm, 10pm (Fri)

Borderlands (2024)

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hartand Edgar Ramírez. Director Eli Roth. Plot Based on the best-selling videogame, this all-star action-adventure follows a ragtag team of misfits on a mission to save a missing girl who holds the key to unimaginable power. Rated PG-13. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 5.40pm (Wed)

Trap (2024)

Starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue and Saleka Shyamalan. Director M. Night Shyamalan. Plot A father and his teen daughter attend a pop concert only to realize they’ve entered the center of a dark and sinister event. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Wed)

It Ends With Us (2024)

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate. Director Justin Baldoni. Plot Adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel, Lily overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Rated R. 2h 10m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Wed & Thu), 3.45pm (Wed), 6.35pm (Wed)

Longlegs (2024)

Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. Director Oz Perkins. Plot In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Rated R. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 5.45pm (Wed), 5.40pm (Thu)

Dogman (2023)

Starring Caleb Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs and Christopher Denham. Director Luc Besson. Plot A boy, bruised by life, finds his salvation through the love of his dogs. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.50pm (Sun, Thu), 10pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 10.10pm (Thu)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 7.30pm (Wed & Thu) and 10pm (Wed & Thu)

Inside Out 2 (2024)

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. Director Kelsey Mann. Plot Follows Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. Rated PG. 1h 36m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.45pm (Wed), 3.30pm (Thu)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. Directors Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage. Plot Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: 3.40pm (Wed)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, Asia Argento and Rip Torn. Director Sofia Coppola. Plot Based on Antonia Fraser's biography of Marie Antoinette, a naive, 14 year old Austrian and Queen of France. At a young age, she was arranged to marry Louis XVI and was very unprepared for the woes of politics. She continued on to be ridiculed by her France, and was decapitated during the French Revolution. Rated PG-13. 2h 3min.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.30pm (Thu Aug. 22)

Club Zero (2023)

Starring Mia Wasikowska, Camilla Rutherford and Sidse Babett Knudsen. Director Jessica Hausner. Plot A teacher takes a job at an elite school and forms a strong bond with five students - a relationship that eventually takes a dangerous turn. Rated 12. 1h 50m.