These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, September 13 to Thursday, Sepetember 19. The new film this week is Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy. Still showing this week is the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with Michael Keaton and Alien: Romulus part of the Alien franchise, set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). The superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are still their premiere July 26. Cinesa Festival Park will be showing a film in Punjabi Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di and the documentary Usher: Rendezvous in Paris.

From 11 to 19 September, Out! Mostra de Cinema LGTBIQ+ returns with its seventh edition to CineCiutat. There will be two films in English showing both on Saturday: All the Colours of the World are Between Black and White at 7pm and Unicorns at 9pm.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Rivoli Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Speak No Evil (2024)

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Director James Watkins. Plot A family is invited to spend a weekend in an idyllic country house, unaware that their dream vacation will soon become a psychological nightmare. Rated R. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5pm and 7.30pm

in Palma: daily at 5pm and 7.30pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.35pm (Sun), 6.30pm (Thu), 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed)

in Marratxi: 12.35pm (Sun), 6.30pm (Thu), 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 5pm (Tue)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega. Director Tim Burton. Plot After a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 4.50pm, 7pm, 9.10pm (All showings on Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 4.50pm, 7pm, 9.10pm (All showings on Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10pm

in Porto Pi: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.15pm (Mon), 6.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 7pm (Thu), 9pm (Thu), 9.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed)

in Marraxti: 12.30pm (Sun), 4.15pm (Mon), 6.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 7pm (Thu), 9pm (Thu), 9.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm (Sat), 5.15pm (Sun), 7.05pm (Sun & Thu), 7.10pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 9pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 9.10pm (Sat), 9.15pm (Fri)

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di (2024)

Starring Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jasmin Bhasin. Director Gippy Grewal. Plot From a formal village in Punjab, Gurmukhi Singh (Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi) begins the bus pilgrimage to Sri Hazur Sahib. Rated NR. 2h 13m. Language Punjabi.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti: 10pm (Fri & Mon)

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris (2024)

Starring Usher and Demetry Blair. Directors Anthony Mandlerand Simon Hammerstein. Plot USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is a concert film incorporating the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Rated NR. 1h 28m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti: 3pm (Sat)

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Starring Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny and Archie Renaux. Director Fede Alvarez. Plot While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Rated R. 1h 59m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 9.45pm

Deadpool & Wolverine (2023)

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Director Shawn Levy. Plot Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy. Rated R. 2h 7m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm

Coming next month

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Starring Zazie Beetz, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Director Todd Phillips. Plot Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital. Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure. Rated R. 2h18 m. Tickets on sale at Festival Park and Ocine in Porto Pi. Premiere’s on Friday, October 4.