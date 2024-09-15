Next week’s events in Mallorca include Bunyola’s Sant Mateu Fiestas, featuring tapas and line dancing on Monday, children’s entertainment and quiz night on Tuesday, jazz and street dance on Wednesday, and comedy theatre on Thursday. Palma hosts a La Liga match on Tuesday between Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad. The Deya International Music Festival presents classical performances on Wednesday, while outdoor movie nights are scheduled in Sóller and Inca, featuring Into the Wild and The Menu. Palma’s SimfoVents concert on Thursday is free to attend.

Monday, September 16 Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 8pm: Tapas night, line dance. 10pm: Los Brindis in concert. Real Mallorca play at Son Moix. Tuesday, September 17 Bunyola , Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Children’s entertainment; 9pm: Quiz night. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Children’s entertainment; 9pm: Quiz night. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Palma - 7pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Real Sociedad. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. From 60 euros. rcdmallorca.es. Wednesday, September 18 Bunyola , Sant Mateu Fiestas - 7pm: Jazz and street dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 7pm: Jazz and street dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Christina Coppola (cello), Ludovica de Bernardo (piano); Chopin, Prokofiev, Myaskovsky. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

- 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Christina Coppola (cello), Ludovica de Bernardo (piano); Chopin, Prokofiev, Myaskovsky. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com. Soller - 9.30pm: Movie Night under the stars. Hotel Corazon. Screening in English with Spanish subtitles Into the Wild. Tickets from 35 euros. Carretera de Deià, km. 56, 7. cinemaparadisomallorca.com. Thursday, September 19 Bunyola , Sant Mateu Fiestas - 6pm: Soapy pole; 9pm: Comedy theatre; Boeing Boeing. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 6pm: Soapy pole; 9pm: Comedy theatre; Boeing Boeing. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Inca - 9.30pm: Movie Night under the stars at Los Dos Caballeros Winery. Screening in English with Spanish subtitles The Menu. Diseminado Poligono 5, Parcela 362. Tickets from 35 euros. cinemaparadisomallorca.com.

- 9.30pm: Movie Night under the stars at Los Dos Caballeros Winery. Screening in English with Spanish subtitles The Menu. Diseminado Poligono 5, Parcela 362. Tickets from 35 euros. cinemaparadisomallorca.com. Palma - 6pm: SimfoVents Palma. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.