These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, September 27 to Thursday, October 3. The new film this week is Francis Ford Coppola's science fiction drama film Megalopolis. Only this Friday Ocimax will be screening for its 10th Annniversary Interstellar starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Currently showing this week is James McAvoy film Speak No Evil and the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with Michael Keaton. Also the films It Ends With Us and Challengers are back on the big screen this week. Don't forget tickets are on sale for the film Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in a few locations. See below for information.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

Megalopolis (2024)

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Nathalie Emmanuel. Director Francis Ford Coppola. Plot The city of New Rome is the main conflict between Cesar Catilina, a brilliant artist in favor of a utopian future, and the greedy mayor Franklyn Cicero. Between them is Julia Cicero, her loyalty divided between her father and her beloved. Rated R. 2h 17m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.15pm & 8pm (both on Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 5.15pm & 8pm (both on Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.15pm (Fri), 6.20pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

in Marratxi: 6.15pm (Fri), 6.20pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue ), 7pm (Fri), 7.10pm (Wed & Thu), 7.15pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue), 10.15pm (Wed & Thu)

Interstellar (2014) - 10 year anniversary

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma. 8.30pm (Fri only)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega. Director Tim Burton. Plot After a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marraxti: 3.45pm ( Fri, Sun & Wed), 9.20pm (Mon, Tue & Wed)

Speak No Evil (2024)

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Director James Watkins. Plot A family is invited to spend a weekend in an idyllic country house, unaware that their dream vacation will soon become a psychological nightmare. Rated R. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 9.20pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 9.20pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm (daily)

It Ends With Us (2024)

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate. Director Justin Baldoni. Plot Adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel, Lily overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Rated R. 2h 10m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.40pm (daily)

Challengers (2024)

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Rated R. 2h 11m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.10am (Sat & Tue)

Coming next month: Tickets on sale!

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Starring Zazie Beetz, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Director Todd Phillips. Plot Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital. Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure. Rated R. 2h18 m. Tickets on sale now. Premiere’s on Friday, October 4.