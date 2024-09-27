Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer festival, held annually in Munich, Germany, attracting millions of visitors from around the globe. Celebrating Bavarian culture, the event originated in 1810 as a royal wedding celebration and has since grown into a 16 to 18-day festival filled with traditional music, folk costumes, hearty German cuisine, and, of course, vast amounts of beer. Attendees enjoy locally brewed beer in giant tents, while participating in parades, rides, and games. Though rooted in Munich, Oktoberfest-inspired events are held worldwide, including on our very own home island of Mallorca.

Oktoberfest returns to the House of Son Amar

Oktoberfest, Germany’s renowned festival, returns to the House of Son Amar on Friday, October 4.

Spanning over three weekends, Friday to Sunday, the celebrations will unfold in the lively Hall of Fountains at Son Amar. This Bavarian-themed event will offer a truly authentic experience, featuring a range of traditional German dishes, world-class entertainment, live music, and Munich’s finest beer.

The state-of-the-art facilities and talented performers at Son Amar promise a memorable experience for all who attend. Families are warmly welcomed, with Sunday events specially designed for them, running from 1pm to 8pm.

Tickets are available online for just 5€ per person, including a reserved table. For those seeking a premium experience, VIP tables located near the main stage are available with a minimum spend of 200€ for up to 10 people.

Celebrate Bavarian culture in the heart of Mallorca with this vibrant Oktoberfest experience. Secure your tickets now and prepare for an unforgettable festival filled with food, drink, and entertainment!

Carretera de Palma-Soller KM 10,8, 07193 Palmanyola

October 4th to 20th; Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm till midnight - Sundays from 1pm to 8pm

General admission 5€; VIP 200€ minimum spend per table

oktoberfest.sonamar.com; Tel. 971617533; WhatsApp 628997196; Email reservas@sonamar.com

For all ages - children welcome

There is plenty of free parking available at House of Son Amar

Oktoberfest at the MCC

Get ready to raise your steins! Join the Mallorca Country Club on October 18 and 19 for their very own MCC Oktoberfest, complete with great music, delicious food, and an unbeatable atmosphere. This year, not only will they be serving authentic Erdinger beer to satisfy your thirst, but will also be presenting it in a truly unique and historic way. Picture this: a brewer’s dray—not just for barrels, but transformed into a bar to serve the beer! You’ll have to see it to believe it.

On Saturday, they will be hosting a special themed day specifically for British guests, adding a distinctive twist to the festivities. Don’t miss out on this Bavarian-style celebration—bring your friends and family for two days of fun at the Mallorca Country Club. Mark your calendars!

Avinguda del Golf, 20, 07180 Santa Ponsa

October 18th and 19th; from 2pm until late

611 67 26 88

Santa Ponsa gears up for a revamped Oktoberfest

Experience the vibrant spirit of southern Germany right here in Mallorca with the inaugural Oktoberfest in Santa Ponsa-Son Bugadelles.

From October 18 to 27, immerse yourself in ten days of festive fun at the site traditionally used for the German Christmas market. *Please note that the craft fair will be on hold this year due to the Oktoberfest celebration.*

The festival will run daily from 11am to 11pm. Organising the event is Holger Becker, who has also managed the Son Bugadelles Christmas market for years. Culinary delights will be provided by Werner Wiedemann, the owner of Rancho La Romana in Paguera. Attendees can look forward to savouring traditional Bavarian fare including knuckles, chicken, and meat pies, complemented by live performances from a German brass band to bring an authentic Bavarian atmosphere.

Munich’s famous Hofbräu beer will be on tap, and musicians will be flown in specifically for the festival.