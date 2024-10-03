This week on the island, there's a variety of exciting events. Highlights include fairs in Alcudia, Llucmajor, and Alaro featuring markets, parades, and music. In Palma, enjoy art and music exhibitions, including rare cars at Icons Mallorca. Festivals like Magalluf's Expanded Literature and Esporles' Sweet Fair bring culture and flavors. Music fans can catch concerts across genres, from opera in Llucmajor to rock in Santa Maria. Other notable events include Oktoberfest in Palmanyola and Puerto Soller’s Classical Music Festival. A vibrant week of fun and tradition awaits!

Oktoberfest starts in Son Amar this weekend. Friday, October 4 Alaro , Alaro Artisan Fair - 7pm: Fashion parade. Parc de Son Tugores.

- Mostra de Cuines de Calvia; Zone One, participating restaurants with special menus. visitcalvia.org. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) Llucmajor , Llucmajor Fairs - 8pm: Concert, Black Blood. Passeig Jaume III. 9.30pm: Opera and zarzuela; Simón Orfila (bass), Joan Lainez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. euroclassics.es.

- 6pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; interviews, discussions, podcasts, music. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. Registrations and info, flemfestival.com. (Also Saturday and Sunday, 11am.) Montuiri - 8pm: Santi Careta (singer-songwriter). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 10am-5pm: Icons Mallorca, exhibition of 36 of the world’s rarest cars. Arabella Sheraton Golf So Vida. iconsmallorca.com.

- 7pm: Ariadna Rodríguez (violin), Joan Pérez-Villegas (marimba); Messiaen and others. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free. caixaforum.org. Palma - 8pm: Autumn Melodies; Daniel Molina (clarinet), Javier Negrín (piano). Prokofiev and others. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12-15 euros.

- 6pm-11.55pm: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com. (Also Saturday, same hours, and Sunday 1pm-8pm.) Porreres - 8.30pm: Deia International Music Festival; Deia Chamber Players. Britten, Elgar, Mozart and others. Sa Bassa Rotja, Camí de sa Pedrera s/n. 25 euros. dimf.com.

, 9 Years of Illustrations Mallorca Bulletin by caricaturist Bibi. 12pm: Casal de Tugores. Sala 1 piso. Runs until October 26. Alaro , Alaro Artisan Fair - 8pm: Ball de bot; 10pm: Concert by Pitxorines. Plaça Vila.

, Alcudia Fair - 10am: Fair opens. 11am: Batucada Trons del Nord in the streets. 12 noon-11pm: Roman market; music, fantastic characters, circus, show, processions. Various locations. 12 noon: Opening of the animals zone. Campet de les Ànimes. 4.30pm: S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent bigheads. From the town hall. 7.30pm: Horse show. Campet de les Ànimes. 10pm: Alcudia Band of Music. Plaça Carles V. Calonge , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10am-5pm: Sant Miquelet; activities for children and adults. 8pm: Line dance, buffet, 80s party, music from Marga Pocoví and Biel Tous. Plaça Sant Miquel.

, Fira Dolça (Sweet Fair) - 5pm-midnight. Night of art. Passeig del Rei. Felanitx , Felanitx Folk Festival - 11.30am: Pipers procession. From Plaça Pax. 12.45pm: Natalia Tascón and Delfi Mulet. Plaça Constitució. 5pm: Pipers from Passeig Ramon Llull. 5.30pm: Folk dance with Abeniara and Es Gall de sa Pastera. Plaça Espanya. 8.15pm: Concerts - Figues d’un Altre Paner, Do Natural, Música Nostra. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

, Llucmajor Fairs - 10am-8.30pm: Fira Frikijor; fantasy, superheroes, cosplay, laser, and more ... . Passeig Jaume III. 6.30pm: Pipers concert. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. 9pm: Concert - Arenal Band of Music. Passeig Jaume III. Palma - 5pm: Peter Pan (musical). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. truiteatre.es.

- 7pm: Palma Gospel Singers. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Ten euros. Palma - 7pm: ‘Un Viaje a los 90s’; festival of 90s music. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 37 euros. sonfusteret.com.

- 11pm: Danzû presents - Mochakk, Manu Sánchez and others. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. From 25 euros. sonamar.com. Pollensa - 7pm: Capella Mallorquina choir, benefit concert. Mare de Déu dels Àngels Church, Plaça Major. Ten euros.

- 10am-5pm: Exhibition of cars. Promenade. iconsmallorca.com. Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Balearic Symphony Orchestra soloists. Haydn, Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn. Sant Ramon Church. 20-25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Sausages fiesta in Sant Joan. Sant Joan , Festa del Botifarró (Sausages fiesta) - 7.30pm: Lighting of barbecues with the pipers; 8.30pm: Supper; 11pm: DJs party. Plaça Constitució.

- From 5pm: Sa Rocketa; the annual festival with different stages for rock, dub and more. Correfoc by the ‘house’ demons. Factoria de So, Cases de Son Llaüt s/n. Free. Santanyi - 8pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Nadal Roig (organ). Bach and others. Sant Andreu Church. Free. ajsantanyi.net / ticketib.com.

- 5pm-midnight: ArtinSal 2024; art, culture, gastronomy, wine, music (two stages with different styles, concert by Tomeu Penya to conclude). Various locations. Valldemossa, Moors and Christians - 5.30pm: Peasants gather by the church; Moors gather by the municipal warehouse; Christians (36 men and the captain) gather in C. Ramon Gual. 6.30pm: Bells ring to warn that the Moors are there, and events lead up to 7.30pm: Battle in Plaça Cartoixa. 8.30pm: Barbecue. Costa Nord. Sweet fair in Esporles. Sunday, October 6 Alaro , Alaro Artisan Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair; demons, bigheads, giants, pipers, Alaro donkey, dragon and donkey dancers. From 12 noon: Alaro cuisine and wine; restaurants and bodegas. Plaça Mercat. 12 noon: Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music procession. 1pm: Batucada Batucrack. Plaça Vila.

, Alcudia Fair - 10am: Fair opens; animals, cars, local products and more. 10.30am: Horse skills. Campet de les Ànimes. 12 noon-10pm: Roman market; music, fantastic characters, circus, show, processions. Various locations. 6.30pm: Folk dance and music; Sarau Alcudienc, Tramudança, Música Nostra. Plaça Carles V. Esporles , Fira Dolça (Sweet Fair) - From 10am. Pastries, chocolates, ice-cream and more. Show cooking, wine tasting, pipers, folk dance, human towers.

- 7.30pm: Mar Grimalt (singer-songwriter) with choir and various musicians. Fabrica Grimalt, Ctra. Felanitx-Portocolom. 12 euros. Llucmajor , Llucmajor Fairs - 10am-8.30pm: Artisan and Bargains Fair. Passeig Jaume III. 10am-11.30am: Giants and pipers. Plaça Espanya, Passeig Jaume III. 7pm: Concert - Monkey Doo with the Llucmajor Band of Music. Plaça Sant Bonaventura.

- 10am-4pm: Artetxi artisan market, jazz and swing music, hamburger competition and more. Parc de la Mediterrània. Sant Joan, Festa del Botifarró (Sausages fiesta) - 12.30pm: Lunch; 6.30pm: Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia; 8pm: Supper. Plaça Constitució. Artisan fair in Alaro. Monday, October 7 Inca - 8.30pm: Fona Fall Fest; Yann Tiersen (French avant-garde musician). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 36-40 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com / fonart.com.

- 8.30pm: Fona Fall Fest; Yann Tiersen (French avant-garde musician). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 36-40 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com / fonart.com. Llucmajor - 8pm: Llucmajor, el Musical. Amics de la Música choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Five euros (for charity). Thursday, October 10 Palma - 7.30pm: Drag Dinner Show with Catherrine Leclery & Nani la Belle. Muse Palma. Calle General Ricardo Ortega, 48. 4 course dinner at 8pm. Tickets 90 euros. www.muse-palma.com.