These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, October 11 to Thursday, October 17. The new films this week are: a satirical body horror film The Substance starring Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid. Also the animated film The Wild Robot and the docudrama The Apprentice about Donald Trump. Still showing this week are: Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga and the biography film Super / Man: The Christopher Reeve Story now showing at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi and Ocimax Aficine in Palma.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5pm & 7.45pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 5pm & 7.45pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 9.50pm (daily)

in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 9.50pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am (Sat), 5pm (Wed), 5.05pm (Daily except Fri), 6.10pm (Fri), 7.20pm (Sun), 7.30pm (Mon & Thu), 8.25pm (Fri), 9.55pm (Tue & Sat)

The Wild Robot (2024)

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Director Chris Sanders. Plot After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. Rated PG. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 4.20pm (daily)

in Palma: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 4.20pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun), 7pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun), 7pm (daily) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 8.20pm (Tue)

The Apprentice (2024)

Starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova. Director Ali Abbasi. Plot The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real-estate business in 1970s and ‘80s New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn. Rated 16. 2h.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Mon), 5pm (Sat, Sun & Tue), 5.10pm (Thu), 6.05pm (Fri), 7.40pm (Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 7.45pm (Thu), 8.45pm (Fri), 10.10pm (Wed), 10.15pm (Mon),

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (2024)

Starring Christopher Reeve, Johnny Carson and Bill Clinton. Directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. Plot Reeve’s rise to becoming a film star follows with a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.45pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 10.45pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 8.30pm (daily)

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Starring Zazie Beetz, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Director Todd Phillips. Plot Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital. Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure. Rated R. 2h18 m.