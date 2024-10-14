Those of us living in Mallorca for the last decade, can’t have helped to recognise the blossoming of wellness services around us, and how the industry, particularly since the pandemic, is now on superdrive in all things wellness and holistic.

According to the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an holistic approach to wellness has become increasingly popular with Europeans. In the latest newsletter issued by the Fomento del Turismo de Mallorca, they report that ‘Mallorca is increasingly being recognized as a leading destination in the Mediterranean for wellness retreats offering the ideal environment for visitors who wish to reconnect with themselves and nature and to enjoy the island’s tranquility. The increased demand for retreats and secluded hotels with wellness facilities marks a departure from the island’s traditional “sun and sea” tourism offering guests an experience that be enjoyed throughout the year.’

It has taken some time, but Mallorca is emerging as a centre for holistic wellbeing, with a much longer all year round offering than it’s previously better known sister island of Ibiza in this arena.

With diverse and serene landscapes and broad array of beautiful boutique hotels, Mallorca offers the perfect backdrop for a transformative retreat experience. Whether seeking mindfulness, yoga, a complete health reboot, or a TED-talk style holistic forum of incredible international minds, below is an overview of an exceptional selection of retreats and events designed to meet every wellness need over the forthcoming Autumn months and into 2025. A re-treat for you!

TED-STYLE TALK INSPIRATIONAL FORUM

Sages & Scientists Mallorca Experience with Deepak Choprah

Expect TED-style talks from over 30 of the World’s top scientists, spiritual visionaries, global business leaders, philanthropists, humanitarians, doctors and healers, discussing big topics that impact our future. Immersive experiences throughout the event include meditations guided by Deepak Chopra. There’s also yoga, breathwork and sound therapy to nourish and open your mind. For tickets visit: sagesandscientistsmallorca.com

Use code, SAGESWTLISA, to save 10% on any ticket

15-16 October 2024

PREGNANCY RETREAT

Babymoon for Mamas-To-Be

Prepare for motherhood with this beautiful 5-day retreat specifically designed to relax and calm. Surrounded by nature and guided by caring experts, the holistic program offers relaxation techniques, emotional support, and knowledge to help you embrace motherhood and establish long lasting relationships. Situated in Son Foguero, near Sineu, this retreat will help enable the Mother-to-be to embrace the journey into motherhood with confidence.

31 Oct - 4 Nov 2024

HEALTH RETREAT

Ultimate Health Reboot

Enhance your wellbeing, shed excess weight, and elevate your energy levels with this transformative leading edge health retreat. Immerse yourself in this 8–10-day wellness program at the stunning 5-star Fontsanta Thermal Spa Hotel, led by a team of experienced medical professionals and holistic practitioners. Offering holistic diagnostics, detox treatments, daily massages, osteopathy treatments, regenerative processes, hiking, intuitive art, wild swimming and more - if you wish to take a big step in your health and wellbeing, this retreat can be life-changing.

7 - 17 November 2024

ROMANTIC

Luxury Couples Retreat

Deepen and enhance your relationship and connection in the luxury and privacy of two five-star locations, the Fontsanta and Can Simoneta Hotels. Participate in thoughtfully curated workshops, activities, and events crafted to strengthen and deepen your bond as a couple. This is the ultimate romantic getaway, with the perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and rejuvenation.

21 - 27 Oct 2024

INSPIRING

Find Your Inner-Gold with Paralympian Karen Darke

Paralympian Karen Darke fosters a positive mindset to help you navigate life's challenges and transitions. Deepen your self-awareness, boost motivation, and build self-trust through gentle movement, mindfulness sessions, coaching workshops, and invigorating time outdoors. Perfect for anyone seeking growth or a fresh start.

19 – 25 October 2024

MEDITATION & MINDFULNESS 2025

Grounding & Reconnection

This incredibly personal women-only life-coaching retreat can be transformational. As retreat host Katja explains, "At the Grounding Retreat, our focus is on core energy and making women feel more grounded in their lives and in control of their futures”. The retreat includes hiking, meditation, mindfulness exercises, and sound therapy.

27–3 Mar 2025, 24–28 Apr, 2025 9–13 & Oct 2025

INTIMATE GROUP

Uplifting Yoga Retreat 2025

This women-only retreat will inspire you to reach for your dreams. In an intimate group of just 3 to 6 women, you'll journey to self-discovery with expressive art, dance, energy healing, and sacred ceremonies. Previous clients said they leave feeling lighter, have sharpened decision-making abilities, and are inspired to make positive life changes.

22–26 May, 12–16 June, 17–21 Jul & 11–15 Sept 2025

For more information search WellnessTraveller.co/retreats in your browser or contact hello@wellnesstraveller.co