This weekend in Mallorca features the International Ballooning Festival, concerts in Palma, Oktoberfest in Santa Ponsa, and the Porreres Fair. Enjoy jazz in Manacor, folk in Petra, and classical performances in Bunyola and Caimari. Inca hosts Mallorca's vibrant Second Fair. Also next week Real Mallorca play at home and the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final is in Alcudia.

Valldemossa - 7pm: Deya International Music Festival; Zuill Bailey (cello), suites by Bach. Obsolete Store, Avda. Arxiduc Lluís Salvador 5. 30 euros. dimf.com. Petra holds its Art and Business show/fair.

- 7pm: Lucille, Som Vinils. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Pay as you wish. Buger - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir. Sant Pere Church. Free.

- 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir. Sant Pere Church. Free. Deya - 7pm: Deya International Music Festival; Zuill Bailey (cello), suites by Bach. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

, Second Fair, Sport and Leisure - 10am-1pm / 5pm-8pm: Dance exhibition. Plaça Llibertat. 10.30am-1.30pm / 4.30pm-7.30pm: Children's activities. Avda. General Luque, C. Miquel Duran. 10.30am-1.30pm / 4.30pm-6.30pm: Sports activities show. Plaça Espanya. 10.30am-11pm: Intercultural fair; gastronomy from different countries, artistic performances. Plaça Mallorca. 11am-8pm: Disc fair, with live music. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Inauguration with sci-fi characters and batucada. Plaça Espanya. 4pm-8pm: Sports groups fair. Plaça Mercat Cobert. From 5pm: Leatherfest Rock Festival. General Luque Quarter. 5pm-7pm: Roulette to win prizes from local shops. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 7.30pm: Los Fólux and other music groups. Plaça de Toros. 8pm-11.30pm: Gourmet tapas. Sant Domingo Cloister. Manacor - 8pm: Manacor Jazz Festival; Escandaloso Xposito, Aina Zanoguera and Gori Matas. Plaça Rector Rubí. Free.

- 8pm: Manacor Jazz Festival; Escandaloso Xposito, Aina Zanoguera and Gori Matas. Plaça Rector Rubí. Free. Marratxi - 12 noon-8pm: More Mallorca Pop Up; market with gastronomy, art, fashion and music. Finca Son Veri, C. Sebastià Junyer. 15 euros. (Also Sunday.)

, Porreres Fair - 7pm: Batucadas procession (six groups). From Avda. Bisbe Campins; Opening of the Porreres products show; Art fair. 7.30pm: Procession by S'Estol Porrerenc folk dancers and performance in Plaça Vila at 8pm. Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Alexander Malter (piano), Bach, Schumann and others. Sant Ramon Church. 20-30 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Festival of Classical Music; Alexander Malter (piano), Bach, Schumann and others. Sant Ramon Church. 20-30 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Selva - 12 noon-midnight: Camarata Vessa; day of music (acoustic, rock, DJ) and craft beers. 1pm: Harley-Davidson exhibition. 2pm: Arrós brut lunch (tickets from Bar Cas Guru). Pla de Sa Font. Fair in Porreres this weekend. Sunday, October 27 Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Hopkinson Smith (lute), music of John Dowland. Teatre Rafel Ramis, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros. ajbunyola.net.

- 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Hopkinson Smith (lute), music of John Dowland. Teatre Rafel Ramis, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros. ajbunyola.net. Caimari - 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Tomeu Segui (harpsichord), Magdalena Garzón (dance). Església Vella. ajselva.net.

, Second Fair, Sport and Leisure - 9am-2pm: Food and secondhand market. Plaça Bestiar. 9am-8pm: Minimotos. Avda. General Luque. 10am-1pm / 5pm-8pm: Dance exhibition. Plaça Llibertat. 10am-6pm: Gastronomy fair. Sant Domingo Cloister. 10am-7pm: Motor fair. Gran Via Colom; Cars and coffee. Avda. del Pla. 10am-8pm: Harry Potter fair. Plaça Antoni Fluxà; Leatherfest Rock Festival. General Luque Quarter. 10.30am-1.30pm: Sports exhibitions. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 10.30am-1.30pm / 4.30pm-7.30pm: Children's activities. C. Miquel Duran. 10.30am-1.30pm: Sports activities show. Plaça Espanya. 11am-8pm: Disc fair. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Artisan cheeses and wine. Sant Domingo Cloister. 12.30pm: Folk dance with Revetlers des Puig d'Inca. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 5pm-7pm: Car and kart drifting. Ctra. Palma-Alcudia; Roulette to win prizes from local shops. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 6pm: Traditional Mallorcan dress from the turn of the 20th century. Plaça Espanya. Palma - 7pm: Elliot (alt-rock). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros. palmacultura.cat.

- 7pm: Elliot (alt-rock). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 7.30pm: This is Michael; Michael Jackson tribute show. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 34-43.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 7.30pm: This is Michael; Michael Jackson tribute show. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 34-43.50 euros. truiteatre.es. Porreres, Porreres Fair - From 9am: Livestock show, horse show, native animals, birds, falcons, local products, classic cars and bikes, art. Plaça Molí Amengual and other locations. 11am: Sheepdogs. C. Pare Francesc Molina. 12 noon: Folk dance with S'Estol Porrerenc and Pinyol Vermell (Campos); 4pm: Children's entertainment; 7pm: Music from Versionados. Plaça Vila. Home match between Real Mallorca and Athletic Club at Son Moix. Monday, October 28 Palma - 9pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Athletic Club (Bilbao). Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Thursday, October 31 Alcudia - Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final. Alcanada Golf. golf-alcanada.com.

- Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final. Alcanada Golf. golf-alcanada.com. Palma - 7pm: Capella Mallorquina choir; homage to Puccini. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

- 7pm: Capella Mallorquina choir; homage to Puccini. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Sergei Dogadin (violin); Berg, Schubert. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / auditoriumpalma.com.