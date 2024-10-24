These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, October 25 to Thursday, October 31. The new film this week is: Venon: The Last Dance starring Tom Hardy who returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Continuing on the big screen this week is The Room Next Door, a 2024 Spanish drama film written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar in his English-language full-length debut, based on the novel What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez. Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore star, with John Turturro and Alessandro Nivola in supporting roles. The satirical body horror film The Substance starring Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid, the animated film The Wild Robot and the docudrama The Apprentice about Donald Trump. Continuing for yet another week is Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. CineCiutat will be screening the dark comedy The Pink Flamingos (1972) on Tuesday at 7pm.

Venon: The Last Dance (2024)

Starring Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Alanna Ubach. Director Kelly Marcel. Plot Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance. Rated 12. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi in Palma: 12.20pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm (daily)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Sun & Wed), 6.30pm (daily except Thu), 7.35pm (Fri), 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 10.15pm (Sat & Tue)

Showtimes at Artesiete Fan shopping centre: 4pm (Tue

The Room Next Door (2024)

Starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro. Director Pedro Almodóvar. Plot Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. Rated PG-13. 1h 47m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 4.50pm, 7pm & 9.10pm (all on Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 4.50pm, 7pm & 9.10pm (all on Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.45pm (daily)

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.50pm (Tue), 5.05pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed), 7.05pm (Fri), 7.15pm (Sun), 7.40pm (Sat), 9pm (Fri), 9.20pm (Tue), 9.50pm (Mon & Wed)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 3.55pm (daily except Thu)

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5pm, 7.45pm (both on Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Palma: 5pm, 7.45pm (both on Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Sat), 5.05pm (Tue), 7.10pm (Mon & Wed), 7.30pm (Sun), 7.45pm (Tue), 8.50pm (Sat), 9.10pm (Fri), 9.45pm (Mon & Wed)

The Wild Robot (2024)

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Director Chris Sanders. Plot After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. Rated PG. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 6.45pm (daily)

The Apprentice (2024)

Starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova. Director Ali Abbasi. Plot The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real-estate business in 1970s and ‘80s New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn. Rated 16. 2h.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Tue), 5.10pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed), 8.50pm (Fri)

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Starring Zazie Beetz, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Director Todd Phillips. Plot Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital. Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure. Rated R. 2h18 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8.30pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

12 hours of Horror films for Holloween!

Ocimax Palma Aficine brings back the 12 hours of Horror to celebrate Halloween on October 31. Six horror films, including IT (2017), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), REC, The Conjuring, Evil Dead (2023), and a SURPRISE! Films will be in Spanish. Starts at 8pm. Anticipated ticket 25 euros. Click here.

Coming soon. Get your tickets now!

Gladiator II (2024)

Starring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Director Ridley Scott. Plot After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. Rated R. 2h 28m. Premiere’s on Friday, November 15. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium and Festival Park.