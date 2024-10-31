Inca celebrates its third fair this weekend with a medieval theme. | M.NADAL
Palma 31/10/2024 00:53
Over the next seven days, Mallorca is bursting with exciting events! Starting Friday, the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final takes place at Alcanada Golf in Alcudia, and Esporles hosts the lively Circus of Cultures Festival with performances and live music. In Inca, the Third Fair offers a medieval market, processions, and family-friendly entertainment. Enjoy a variety of concerts across the island, from classical and jazz to choir performances. Don’t miss illusionist Jorge Blass in Palma or the National Ballet of Albania’s "Giselle". Embrace a week full of Mallorca’s cultural and festive spirit!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.