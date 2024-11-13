The wait is over! Gladiator II, the epic continuation of one of cinema's most iconic sagas, premieres in theatres in Palma and Marratxi this Friday. Fans of the Academy Award-winning original are set for a breathtaking journey back to ancient Rome, as director Ridley Scott brings new life, new battles, and new heroes to the screen.

It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. Jacobi and Nielsen reprise their roles from the first film, with Mescal replacing Spencer Treat Clark. Mescal portrays Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla, who becomes a gladiator after his home is invaded by the Roman army led by General Marcus Acacius. Lucius seeks revenge against Acacius and fights as a gladiator for Macrinus, a former slave who plans to overthrow the emperors Geta and Caracalla. For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Mahon Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, and CineCiutat. Showtimes in Palma and Marratxi from this Friday Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.20pm & 8.10pm (Wed to Sun, closed Mon & Tue)

