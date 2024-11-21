Enjoy diverse cultural highlights in Mallorca this week. Gastronomic days in Alaró run through Dec. 8. Celebrate St. Cecilia with concerts from choirs and bands across Palma, Arta, and other towns. Major fairs include Santa Catalina in Bunyola with music and markets, Sa Pobla’s Rice Fair, and Mancor’s artisan Fira de l’Esclata-Sang. Christmas festivities begin with lights in Palma and markets in Palma and Santa Maria del Camí. For music lovers, don't miss performances of Puccini, flamenco, jazz, and more.

Correfoc in Mancor de la Vall. Friday, November 22 Alaro - Alaro Mushroom Gastronomic days. From Friday, November 22 to Sunday, December 8; Alaro; see www.ajalaro.net for list of menus.

- Alaro Mushroom Gastronomic days. From Friday, November 22 to Sunday, December 8; Alaro; see www.ajalaro.net for list of menus. Arta - 8.30pm / 10.30pm: Arta Band of Music, Estol de Xeremiers i Flabiolers, Coral Aquatreveus and Orfeó Artanec choirs; Saint Cecilia concert. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Seven euros.

- 8.30pm / 10.30pm: Arta Band of Music, Estol de Xeremiers i Flabiolers, Coral Aquatreveus and Orfeó Artanec choirs; Saint Cecilia concert. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Seven euros. Bunyola , Santa Catalina Fair - 6pm: Christmas lights; Bunyola and Sa Pobla choirs. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 8pm: Tapas route.

, Santa Catalina Fair - 6pm: Christmas lights; Bunyola and Sa Pobla choirs. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 8pm: Tapas route. Manacor - 8pm: Antònia Font. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. teatredemanacor.cat. (SOLD OUT; also Saturday and Sunday.)

- 8pm: Antònia Font. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. teatredemanacor.cat. (SOLD OUT; also Saturday and Sunday.) Mancor de la Vall , Fira de l’Esclata-Sang i de la Muntanya - 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Mancor. From C. Canaleta. 11.30pm: Concert by BOSC. Plaça Ajuntament.

, Fira de l’Esclata-Sang i de la Muntanya - 10.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Mancor. From C. Canaleta. 11.30pm: Concert by BOSC. Plaça Ajuntament. Palma - 5.30pm / 9pm: Chicago, El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-62 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, same times, and Sunday, 5.30pm only.)

- 5.30pm / 9pm: Chicago, El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-62 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, same times, and Sunday, 5.30pm only.) Palma - 8pm: Autumn Melodies; Violeta Alarcón (soprano), Esther Vilar (piano); Puccini, Ravel, Granados and others. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Autumn Melodies; Violeta Alarcón (soprano), Esther Vilar (piano); Puccini, Ravel, Granados and others. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 12 euros. ticketib.com. Palma - 8pm: Filharmonica Porrerenca and Escolania de Lluc choir; concert for Saint Cecilia. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. teatreprincipal.com. (SOLD OUT.) Santa Catalina fair in Bunyola. Saturday, November 23 Alcudia - 7pm: Alcudia Band of Music; Harry Potter music, concert for Saint Cecilia. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 7pm: Alcudia Band of Music; Harry Potter music, concert for Saint Cecilia. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net. Buger - 7pm: Contrabassònic (electro-acoustic). Fundació ACA, C. Antoni Caimari Alomar. fundacioaca.com.

- 7pm: Contrabassònic (electro-acoustic). Fundació ACA, C. Antoni Caimari Alomar. fundacioaca.com. Bunyola , Santa Catalina Fair - 9.30am: Gathering of pipers; processions and traditional music. 12.30pm: Carriages race. Sa Comuna road. 7pm-1am: Santa CataRock 2024; Baix ‘n’ Nicotina and DJs.

, Santa Catalina Fair - 9.30am: Gathering of pipers; processions and traditional music. 12.30pm: Carriages race. Sa Comuna road. 7pm-1am: Santa CataRock 2024; Baix ‘n’ Nicotina and DJs. Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Acadèmia 1830, Raquel Lojendio (soprano); Puccini opera. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros. samaniga.es.

- 7.30pm: Acadèmia 1830, Raquel Lojendio (soprano); Puccini opera. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros. samaniga.es. Felanitx - 6pm / 8pm: Felanitx Band of Music, concert for Saint Cecilia. Portasses de l’Hospici, C. Sant Alfons de Felanitx. Free, bookings ticketib.com.

- 6pm / 8pm: Felanitx Band of Music, concert for Saint Cecilia. Portasses de l’Hospici, C. Sant Alfons de Felanitx. Free, bookings ticketib.com. Lloseta - 6pm: Toc de Queda, Tren de Mitjanit (rock), plus DJ. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros. teatrelloseta.com.

- 6pm: Toc de Queda, Tren de Mitjanit (rock), plus DJ. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros. teatrelloseta.com. Mancor de la Vall , Fira de l’Esclata-Sang i de la Muntanya - 11am: Opening of the artisan and traditional market. 4pm: Giants. C. Son Morro. 5pm: Procession to the town hall. 7pm: Dance by cavallets de Mancor. Plaça Ajuntament.

, Fira de l’Esclata-Sang i de la Muntanya - 11am: Opening of the artisan and traditional market. 4pm: Giants. C. Son Morro. 5pm: Procession to the town hall. 7pm: Dance by cavallets de Mancor. Plaça Ajuntament. Palma - 10am-3pm: Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar. St Philip and St James Anglican Church in Carrer Nunez de Balboa 6 Son Armadans. Swedish Church holds their Christmas market this weekend Palma - 1pm-8pm: Swedish Church Christmas market. Avenida Joan Miro 113. Also on Sunday, November 24.

- 1pm-8pm: Swedish Church Christmas market. Avenida Joan Miro 113. Also on Sunday, November 24. Palma - From 6.30pm: Christmas lights processions. 8pm: Switch-on. Plaça de la Reina.

- From 6.30pm: Christmas lights processions. 8pm: Switch-on. Plaça de la Reina. Petra - 8pm: Petra Band of Music, Roada (Mallorcan folk); benefit for Valencia. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5.

- 8pm: Petra Band of Music, Roada (Mallorcan folk); benefit for Valencia. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Sa Pobla , Rice Fair - 5pm: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Children’s flower power disco. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 7pm: Concert - Elliot (pop-rock). Can Corró courtyard. 8pm: Concert - Contrapunt choir. At the church.

, Rice Fair - 5pm: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Children’s flower power disco. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 7pm: Concert - Elliot (pop-rock). Can Corró courtyard. 8pm: Concert - Contrapunt choir. At the church. Santa Maria del Camí , Festa del Vi Novell (Nouveau) - 10am-1pm: Hanging up of the ‘brot de pi’ (pine shoots); gathering of tractors, children’s games, wine and food from Santa Maria wineries, live music, tapas. Plaça Vila. 8pm: Santa Maria Band of Music; concert for Saint Cecilia.

, Festa del Vi Novell (Nouveau) - 10am-1pm: Hanging up of the ‘brot de pi’ (pine shoots); gathering of tractors, children’s games, wine and food from Santa Maria wineries, live music, tapas. Plaça Vila. 8pm: Santa Maria Band of Music; concert for Saint Cecilia. Santanyi - 7.30pm: Magia Flamenca Company: flamenco, magic and comedy. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Eight euros. Rice fair in Sa Pobla. Sunday, November 24 Bunyola , Santa Catalina Fair - 9am: Opening of the stalls. 11am: Giants and the band of music. 4pm: Rally in support of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. 6pm: Folk dance and music; Bunyola Dance School, Música Nostra. 8pm: Lighting of bonfires; coca pastries and wine.

, Santa Catalina Fair - 9am: Opening of the stalls. 11am: Giants and the band of music. 4pm: Rally in support of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. 6pm: Folk dance and music; Bunyola Dance School, Música Nostra. 8pm: Lighting of bonfires; coca pastries and wine. Campos - 7.30pm: Ellas; tribute to women’s pop-rock. Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 18 euros. ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Ellas; tribute to women’s pop-rock. Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 18 euros. ticketib.com. Felanitx - 7.30pm: Two Moons (Auba and Annabel Villalonga, Menorcan singers). Casa Cultura, Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. Free; bookings ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Two Moons (Auba and Annabel Villalonga, Menorcan singers). Casa Cultura, Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. Free; bookings ticketib.com. Mancor de la Vall , Fira de l’Esclata-Sang i de la Muntanya - 9am: Opening of the artisan and traditional market. 9.30am: Procession of xeremiers, tamborins and flabiols. From C. Son Morro. 11am: Folk dance, Pagesa de Mancor. Plaça Ajuntament. 12 noon: Folk dance, Es Raiguer. Son Morro. 12.30pm: Dance of cavallets; 1pm: Xeremiers, tamborins and flabiols. Plaça Ajuntament. 2pm: Folk dance, Brocalet; 5.30pm: DJs. C. Massanella.

, Fira de l’Esclata-Sang i de la Muntanya - 9am: Opening of the artisan and traditional market. 9.30am: Procession of xeremiers, tamborins and flabiols. From C. Son Morro. 11am: Folk dance, Pagesa de Mancor. Plaça Ajuntament. 12 noon: Folk dance, Es Raiguer. Son Morro. 12.30pm: Dance of cavallets; 1pm: Xeremiers, tamborins and flabiols. Plaça Ajuntament. 2pm: Folk dance, Brocalet; 5.30pm: DJs. C. Massanella. Palma - 7pm: Nou Romancer (Mallorcan folk). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. teatredelmar.com.

- 7pm: Nou Romancer (Mallorcan folk). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. teatredelmar.com. Palma - 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Egberto Gismonti (Brazilian) and Pedro Rosa. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 23 euros. jazzvoyeurfestival.es.

- 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Egberto Gismonti (Brazilian) and Pedro Rosa. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 23 euros. jazzvoyeurfestival.es. Sa Pobla, Rice Fair - 9am: Sunday market. C. Gran; Hunting dogs. Sa Fortalesa. 9.30am: Making of arròs brut pobler. Plaça Major; Classic cars and bikes. C. Mister Green, C. Asalto and C. Comerç; Vespas. C. Major; Army exhibition. Local police car park. 10am: Horse show. Sa Fortalesa. 10.45am: Children’s entertainment. Plaça Alexandre Ballester; Circus procession. From Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 4.30pm. Children’s dance entertainment. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 6.30pm: Concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music. Sant Antoni Church. TaPalma gastronomical event. Monday, November 25 Palma - 8.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum and Ensemble Praeteritum; Schönberg, ‘Verklärte Nacht’ and Richard Strauss, ‘Metamorphosen’. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 25 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com / ticketib.com.

- 8.30pm: Fundació Studium Aureum and Ensemble Praeteritum; Schönberg, ‘Verklärte Nacht’ and Richard Strauss, ‘Metamorphosen’. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 25 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com / ticketib.com. Palma - TaPalma tapas and cocktails contest. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. tapalma.com. Tuesday, November 26 Llubi - 9am: Traditional fair. 4pm: Family games. C. Sant Feliu. 6pm: Bunyol doughnuts. Plaça Església. Wednesday, November 27 Palma - TaPalma tapas and cocktail fair; various restaurants. tapalma.com. (Until December 1.) Thursday, November 28 Palma - 8pm: Joch de Ministrils; concert with instruments from the time of the conquest of Mallorca. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. teatreprincipal.com.