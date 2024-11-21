These are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, November 22 to Thursday, November 28. The new film this week is: Wicked, where magic, rivalry, and destiny collide. Also the animated film The Glassworker showing only on the weekend. Still showing at the cinema in Palma and Marratxi is Gladiator II which premiered last week, the romantic comedy Anora, The Room Next Door, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore star and the satirical body horror film The Substance starring Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid. To premiere next week is: Moana II where you can already get tickets so see showtimes and locations are listing below.

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Mahon Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

New films this week

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 4pm & 7.05pm (both daily)

in Palma: 4pm & 7.05pm (both daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 8.15pm (both daily)

in Porto Pi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 8.15pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 4.30pm (Tue & Thu), 5.45pm & 9.15pm (Fri), 6pm (Sat), 7pm (Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu), 7.45pm (Mon), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 4.30pm (Tue & Thu), 5.45pm & 9.15pm (Fri), 6pm (Sat), 7pm (Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu), 7.45pm (Mon), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocimax in Mahon (Minorca): 7pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon and Tue)

in Mahon (Minorca): 7pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon and Tue) Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre: 9.10pm (Fri), 9.20pm (Tue)

The Glassworker (2024)

Starring Art Malik, Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra. Director Usman Riaz. Plot The life of a young glassblower in training and his relationships over the years, as his land goes through war and strife. Rated NR. 1h 38m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun)

Also showing this weekend

Gladiator II

Starring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Director Ridley Scott. Plot After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. Rated R. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5.20pm & 8.10pm From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon and Tue)

in Palma: 5.20pm & 8.10pm From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon and Tue) Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm & 7.30pm (both daily)

in Palma: 3.30pm & 7.30pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.30pm (Mon), 6.20pm (Fri & Sun), 7.45pm (Sat & Wed), 8pm (Tue & Thu)

in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.30pm (Mon), 6.20pm (Fri & Sun), 7.45pm (Sat & Wed), 8pm (Tue & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 8pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm & 10pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 5.10pm & 7.20pm (Sun & Thu), 7.25pm & 9.10pm (Tue)

Anora (2024)

Starring Mikey MadisonPaul WeissmanLindsey Normington. Director Sean Baker. Plot Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled. Rated R. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.20pm (Sat & Mon)

The Room Next Door (2024)

Starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro. Director Pedro Almodóvar. Plot Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. Rated PG-13. 1h 47m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 6.30pm & 8.50pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon and Tue)

in Palma: 6.30pm & 8.50pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon and Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.20pm (Wed)

Coming soon. Get your tickets now!

Moana II Premiere's Friday, November 29

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. Directors David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. Plot After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced. Rated R. 2h 28m.