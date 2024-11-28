These are the films showing in English at cinema across Mallorca for Friday, November 29 to Wednesday, December 4. New film information to be released on Thursday, December 5 (a day earlier than usual due to the public holiday on Friday, December 6). Watch this space.

New This Week:

Moana II (Viana 2 in Spanish): The beloved Polynesian heroine returns in this highly anticipated sequel. Follow Moana as she embarks on a thrilling new adventure across the ocean to restore balance to her world. A family-friendly must-see!

Bird: A gripping drama exploring themes of resilience and survival, following a young girl’s transformative journey in the wilderness.

Aftersun: A heartfelt coming-of-age story about memory and loss, critically acclaimed for its emotionally resonant storytelling.

The Wake: A suspense-filled thriller about secrets unravelling during a family reunion. Expect tension, twists, and edge-of-your-seat moments.

Harold and Maude: A re-release of this cult classic dark comedy exploring life, death, and love in unexpected places.

Still Showing:

Wicked: The musical sensation comes to life in this magical prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Discover the untold story of the witches of Oz.

Gladiator II: Step back into the ancient Roman arena with this stunning follow-up to the legendary blockbuster. Action-packed and visually stunning.

The Substance: This satirical body horror, starring Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid, examines the price of vanity and societal obsession with beauty.

Make sure to check cinema schedules for exact times and locations. Grab your popcorn and enjoy a great week of cinema!

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Mahon Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

New films this week

Moana II (Viana 2)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. Directors David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. Plot After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced. Rated PG. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 5.30pm, 7.30pm & 9.30pm (all daily)

in Palma: 5.30pm, 7.30pm & 9.30pm (all daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 5.30pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 5.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Sun), 4pm & 6.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Sun), 4pm & 6.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre: 3.45pm (Tue)

Bird (2024)

Starring Nykiya Adams, Franz Rogowski and Barry Keoghan. Director Andrea Arnold. Plot Bailey lives with her brother Hunter and her father Bug, who raises them alone in a squat in northern Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time to devote to them. Bailey looks for attention and adventure elsewhere. Rated 16. 1h 59m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am & 9.10pm (SAt & Tue), 5.05pm & 7.20pm (Sun), 7pm & 9.30pm (Mon & Wed), 7.10pm & 9pm (Fri)

Aftersun (2022)

Starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall. Director Charlotte Wells. Plot Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Rated R. 1h 42m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.10am (Sat)

A Wake (2019)

Starring Noah Urrea, Scott Cox and Sofia Rosinsky. Director Scott Boswell. Plot The children in a religious family clash with their parents as they prepare for the wake of their brother, Mitchel. Teenage Mason desperately tries to reach his lost identical twin through spiritual means. Rated NR. 1h 37m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 9.15pm (Tue)

Harold and Maude (1971)

Starring Ruth Gordon, Bud Cort and Vivian Picklesl. Director Hal Ashby. Plot Young, rich, and obsessed with death, Harold finds himself changed forever when he meets lively septuagenarian Maude at a funeral. Rated PG. 1h 31m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7pm (Tue)

Also showing this weekend

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 7.50pm (both daily)

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 7.50pm (both daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm & 8.50pm (both daily)

in Porto Pi: 4pm & 8.50pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 7pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Gladiator II

Starring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Director Ridley Scott. Plot After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. Rated R. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 5.20pm & 8.10pm (both daily)

in Palma: 5.20pm & 8.10pm (both daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 9.15pm (Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 9pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 9.15pm (Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 10pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.20pm (Mon & Wed), 9.05pm (Tue), 9.15pm (Sat)

The Substance (2024)

Starring Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Director Todd Phillips. Plot A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug: a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Rated R. 2h 21 m.