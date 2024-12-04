Catch the latest films in English across cinemas in Mallorca from Thursday, December 5, to Thursday, December 12. Highlights include Here (2024), directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, exploring generations of life in one special place, and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an epic tale of Rohan's heroic last stand. Other features include Moana II, Wicked, and Ridley Scott's Gladiator II.

New films this week

Here (2024)

Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. Director Robert Zemeckis. Plot A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 4.50pm, 7pm & 9.10pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon and Tues)

in Palma: 4.50pm, 7pm & 9.10pm (From Wed to Sun. Closed on Mon and Tues) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (daily except Fri), 7pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu), 7.05pm & 9.40pm (Fri), 7.25pm (Wed), 7.35pm (Sun & Thu)

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)

Starring Brian Cox, Christopher Lee and Miranda Ott. Director Kenji Kamiyama. Plot A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg. Rated PG-13. 2h 14m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm, (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 10pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Marratxi: 9.15pm, (Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 10pm (Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 4.30pm (Tue)

Still showing this week

Moana II (Vaina 2)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. Directors David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. Plot After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced. Rated PG. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 4.30pm & 6.30pm (both daily)

in Palma: 4.30pm & 6.30pm (both daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 5.30pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 5.30pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.15pm (Thu 5th, Fri, Sat & Sun)

Bird (2024)

Starring Nykiya Adams, Franz Rogowski and Barry Keoghan. Director Andrea Arnold. Plot Bailey lives with her brother Hunter and her father Bug, who raises them alone in a squat in northern Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time to devote to them. Bailey looks for attention and adventure elsewhere. Rated 16. 1h 59m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Wed), 5.10pm (Sat, Mon & Thu), 5.15pm (Thu), 7.05pm (Sat & Tue), 7.25pm (Sun), 9.20pm (Tue), 9.30pm (Fri)

A Wake (2019)

Starring Noah Urrea, Scott Cox and Sofia Rosinsky. Director Scott Boswell. Plot The children in a religious family clash with their parents as they prepare for the wake of their brother, Mitchel. Teenage Mason desperately tries to reach his lost identical twin through spiritual means. Rated NR. 1h 37m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Tue & Wed)

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 7.05pm (daily)

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 4pm & 7.05pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Fri & Sun), 3.45pm (daily)

Gladiator II

Starring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. Director Ridley Scott. Plot After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people. Rated R. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 9pm (daily)

in Palma: 9pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Thu 5th, Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Thu 5th, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10pm (daily)

The Room Next Door (2024)

Starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro. Director Pedro Almodóvar. Plot Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. Rated PG-13. 1h 47m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Fri), 7.15pm (Tue), 7.30pm (Sat, Mon & Thu)

Coming soon to a cinema near you!

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h. Premiere’s on Friday, December 20. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium at Porto Pi and Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi.