Enjoy festive events this week across Mallorca! Highlights include free Christmas concerts by music schools in Arta, Lloseta, Pollensa, and Andratx, as well as jazz and swing performances in Palma. Capdepera’s Festa de l’Esperança offers processions, folk dancing, and barbecues. Notable events in Palma include Handel’s Messiah at the Cathedral, the Jazz Voyeur Festival with Bridget Bazile, and Nadal Electric 2024, featuring local artists. Additionally, Santa Margalida hosts a Christmas market, while Santanyi presents a band concert. Celebrate the season with music, traditions, and holiday cheer!

Monday, December 16 Palma - 7pm: Swingitaliano (swing music and Christmas songs). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Tuesday, December 17 Arta - 7.30pm: Arta School of Music, Christmas concert. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.

- 7.30pm: Arta School of Music, Christmas concert. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free. Capdepera , Festa de l'Esperança - 7pm: Procession from the church. 7.30pm: Compline service, folk dance with Agrupació Castell de Capdepera and barbecue. At the castle.

, Festa de l'Esperança - 7pm: Procession from the church. 7.30pm: Compline service, folk dance with Agrupació Castell de Capdepera and barbecue. At the castle. Lloseta - 7pm: Lloseta School of Music, Christmas concert. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.

- 7pm: Lloseta School of Music, Christmas concert. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free. Palma - 7pm: Lost in Translation (jazz with a Christmas theme). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

- 7pm: Lost in Translation (jazz with a Christmas theme). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Palma - 7pm: SimfoVents Palma, Christmas concert. Plaça Espanya.

- 7pm: SimfoVents Palma, Christmas concert. Plaça Espanya. Santa Margalida - 5pm: Christmas market. Plaça Vila. Wednesday, December 18 Andratx - 6.30pm: Andratx School of Music and Dance. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge D. Gaspar Pujol 68. Free.

- 6.30pm: Andratx School of Music and Dance. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge D. Gaspar Pujol 68. Free. Can Pastilla - 6.30pm: Christmas choral concert; Cor de Pollença. Plaça Església.

- 6.30pm: Christmas choral concert; Cor de Pollença. Plaça Església. Capdepera , Festa de l'Esperança - 11am: Mass at the castle. 5.45pm: Sunset and lighting of torches. At the castle. 6pm: Procession. 7pm: Folk dance with Agrupació Castell de Capdepera. Plaça Orient.

, Festa de l'Esperança - 11am: Mass at the castle. 5.45pm: Sunset and lighting of torches. At the castle. 6pm: Procession. 7pm: Folk dance with Agrupació Castell de Capdepera. Plaça Orient. Palma - 7pm: Paolo Amedeo Corzani (pop, soul piano). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

- 7pm: Paolo Amedeo Corzani (pop, soul piano). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Santanyi - 6pm: Santanyi Band of Music, Christmas concert. Plaça Major. Thursday, December 19 Palma - 7pm: Pedro Adrover (pop-rock). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

- 7pm: Pedro Adrover (pop-rock). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Cathedral Choir, soloists; Handel's 'Messiah'. Palma Cathedral. Free. simfonicadebalears.com.

- 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Cathedral Choir, soloists; Handel's 'Messiah'. Palma Cathedral. Free. simfonicadebalears.com. Palma - 8pm: Xanguito, O-ERRA, Julia Colom, Maria Hein, Maria Jaume, Joan Miquel Oliver and other local artists and bands; 'Nadal Electric 2024'. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 12 euros. esgremi.com.

- 8pm: Xanguito, O-ERRA, Julia Colom, Maria Hein, Maria Jaume, Joan Miquel Oliver and other local artists and bands; 'Nadal Electric 2024'. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 12 euros. esgremi.com. Palma - 9pm: Antonio José (Spanish singer, Latin pop). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9pm: Antonio José (Spanish singer, Latin pop). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Bridget Bazile & The New Orleans Gospel Choir, Ànima Gospel. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25-35 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: Jazz Voyeur Festival; Bridget Bazile & The New Orleans Gospel Choir, Ànima Gospel. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 25-35 euros. truiteatre.es. Pollensa - 6.30pm: Pollensa School of Music, Christmas concert. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.