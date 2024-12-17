John Bishop, the acclaimed British comedian, is set to perform his latest stand-up show, "Back at It 2025," at Palma Auditorium next April. This performance marks a return to live comedy for Bishop, who has spent recent years exploring television presenting, stage acting, and podcast hosting. The show offers a fresh collection of anecdotes and observations, reflecting his experiences and insights. Tickets are available for purchase through the official Auditorium de Palma website.
Acclaimed British comedian John Bishop coming to Mallorca in 2025
Friday, April 11 at 8pm at Palma Auditorium (Paseo Marítimo 18) - Tickets cost 45 euros at auditoriumpalma.com
