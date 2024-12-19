This week’s film lineup offers something for everyone, with showtimes available through Christmas Eve. New releases include Mufasa: The Lion King, exploring the origins of Simba’s father in an emotional adventure, and Conclave, a gripping drama about the election of a new Pope amidst a dangerous conspiracy. Still showing are Here, a heartfelt generational tale, Moana II, an epic oceanic adventure, and Wicked, the magical prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Catch these films at cinemas across Mallorca, from Palma to Marratxi and Porto Pi!

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

New films this week

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5.30pm, 7.45pm & 10pm

in Palma: daily at 5.30pm, 7.45pm & 10pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), 5pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), 5pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 3.45pm, 6.30pm & 10.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon)

Conclave (2024)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. Director Edward Berger. Plot When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Rated PG. 2h

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Sat, Sun & Mon), 7pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon), 8.55pm (Fri, Sat & Mon)

Still showing this week

Here (2024)

Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. Director Robert Zemeckis. Plot A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life. Rated PG-13. 1h 44m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 8.50pm (Wed to Mon. Closed Tue)

in Palma: 8.50pm (Wed to Mon. Closed Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Sat & Mon)

Moana II (Vaina 2) 2024

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. Directors David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. Plot After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced. Rated PG. 2h 28m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 5.30pm

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.10pm and 4pm

in Palma: daily at 12.10pm and 4pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 3.45pm (daily), 9.30pm ((Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon)

in Porto Pi: 3.45pm (daily), 9.30pm ((Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.15pm (Tue), 9.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon)

Note: CineCiutat will be closed on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day will open after 6pm