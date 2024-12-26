This week’s films offer exciting options for all tastes! Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (1h 50m, PG) brings Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails together to face Shadow in an epic battle. Nosferatu (2h 13m, R) delivers gothic horror with a chilling vampire tale. Oh, Canada (1h 31m, NR) explores the life of a Vietnam draft evader. Family-friendly Mufasa: The Lion King (2h, PG) tells a heartfelt origin story. Conclave (2h, PG) reveals a Vatican conspiracy, while Wicked (2h 40m, PG) enchants with its Oz backstory. Check listings for showtimes across Mallorca!

New films this week

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. Director Jeff Fowler. Plot Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Rated PG. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm & 5.15pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12pm & 5.15pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Thu, Fri & Sun), 6.40pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon)

Nosferatu (2024)

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård. Director Robert Eggers. Plot A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Rated R. 2h 13m

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 7.05pm & 9.45pm (daily)

in Palma: 7.05pm & 9.45pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.15pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon)

in Porto Pi: 10.15pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Thu, Sat & Mon), 9.30pm (Fri & Sun)

in Marratxi: 9.15pm (Thu, Sat & Mon), 9.30pm (Fri & Sun) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05am (Sat), 4.50pm & 6.50pm (Thu, Sat & Mon), 5pm & 7.20pm (Thu & Sun), 7pm (Fri), 9.20pm (Thu, Fri, Sat & Mon)

Oh, Canada (2024)

Starring Richard Gere, Uma Thurman and Jacob Elordi. Director Paul Schrader. Plot Leonard Fife, one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam, shares all his secrets to de-mythologize his mythologized life. Rated NR. 1h 31m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Thu, Sat & Mon), 5.10pm & 7.25pm (Thu & Sun), 7.10pm & 9.25pm (Fri), 9.35pm (Thu & Sat), 9.50pm (Mon)

Still showing this week

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm & 5.45pm (daily)

in Palma: 3.30pm & 5.45pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm & 5pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 12pm & 5pm (daily) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.50pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon), 9.30pm (Thu)

Conclave (2024)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. Director Edward Berger. Plot When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Rated PG. 2h

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm

in Palma: daily at 3.30pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Thu, Sat, Sun & Mon), 7.05pm (Thu, Fri & Sun), 7.20pm (Thu, Sat & Mon), 9.05pm (Fri)

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.