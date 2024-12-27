Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the House of Son Amar in Mallorca with a spectacular gala dinner show. The event features captivating performances, a gourmet three-course meal, and a midnight cava toast. After the show, dance the night away with a live DJ, while children enjoy engaging activities throughout the evening. Ticket prices start at 125€ for adults and 62.50€ for children, with VIP options available. The celebration begins at 8pm on December 31s and continues until 1 am. For more details and purchase of tickets, visit sonamar.com

New Year’s Eve at Lío Mallorca

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 in style at Lío Mallorca with The House Classic Edition on Tuesday, December 31. Doors open at 11 pm for an unforgettable night of house music. Headlining the event is the legendary American DJ Sandy Rivera (Defected Records), known for his iconic sound, alongside talented DJs Danny Fernandez, Tides, and Carlos Simón. Set in the glamorous venue Lío Mallorca in Palma, this event promises an electric atmosphere, combining music, entertainment, and celebration. Tickets and table reservations are available online at liogroup.com. Ring in the New Year with house music classics and unforgettable vibes!

New Year’s Eve at AMOK

Looking for the perfect New Year’s Eve celebration? AMØK Mallorca invites guests to welcome 2025 in style with an unforgettable experience. The evening features a luxurious 7-course menu with drinks included, a festive dinner complete with party favours and traditional grapes to mark midnight, and exclusive access to the club with one complimentary drink. Taking place on December 31 from 8.30pm, the event promises a night of elegance and celebration for 235€ per person. For more details on the menu and to secure a spot for one of the most special nights of the year, visit amokmallorca.com

New Year’s Eve in Calvia

The Hidrobal Sant Silvestre Calvianera, one of the island’s most popular and entertaining year-end races, will take place on the last day of the year at 5pm at the Magalluf Athletics Track. Participants can enjoy hot chocolate with *ensaimadas*, and are reminded of the option to come in fancy dress.

The New Year’s Eve Party to bid farewell to 2024 will be celebrated in grand style at the Galatzó Pavilion from 12.30am onwards, continuing into the early hours of the morning. Attendees can enjoy commercial music from the 80s and 90s, as well as a mix of current styles to suit all tastes and ages. There will also be a 3D ‘photo booth’ to capture the best moments of the evening. As with last year, shuttle buses will be available to make it easier to attend the party.

New Year’s Eve at Decapolis

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Decapolis Music Club in Palma de Mallorca. The “Noche Vieja Fiestón” starts at 11.55pm on December 31, 2024. Tickets include one drink, with prices starting at 18€. Entry is restricted to individuals aged 18 and over.

New Year’s Eve at Es Moli des Compte

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Es Molí des Comte in Palma de Mallorca. The “Euforia Noche Vieja” event begins at 11.59pm on December 31. Tickets include one drink, with prices starting at 50€. VIP packages for four people are available. Entry is restricted to individuals aged 18 and over.

New Year’s Eve at Es Gremi

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Es Gremi in Palma de Mallorca with Sonder Techno Rave. The event starts at 11.59pm on December 31, 2024. Tickets include one or two drinks, with prices starting at 10€. VIP options are available. Entry is restricted to individuals aged 18 and over.

New Year’s Day

Son Amar’s NYD 10 hour festival

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with Danzû’s NYE event featuring renowned German techno artist Paul Kalkbrenner at the House of Son Amar. This exciting 10-hour festival begins at 12pm on January 1, offering an unforgettable experience with pulsating beats and a unique atmosphere. Enjoy a day of non-stop music, dancing, and celebration in one of Mallorca’s most iconic venues. Tickets are available from 32€ at sonamar.com Don’t miss this exclusive event to kick off the new year in style!