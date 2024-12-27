The Half Marathon Magaluf is one of the premier athletic events in the Balearic Islands. This race offers two distances: the Half Marathon and 10 km, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the coastal areas of Palmanova and Magaluf. With a meticulously organised event focused on the athlete, a wide array of personalised services, and an energetic race-day atmosphere, it has become a favourite for local runners and an increasingly attractive event for international visitors.

The HALF MARATHON MAGALUF 2025 will take place on April 5. Both main races, the 21 km and the 10 km, will start at 5.30pm from the state-of-the-art athletics track in Magaluf, which will also serve as the finish line. This venue ensures all pre- and post-race services are readily available for participants and spectators alike.

Why Take Part in the HALF MARATHON MAGALUF?

Here are the top reasons to choose this sporting event:

THE ROUTES

Mostly flat, the courses wind through the main avenues and beachfront promenades of Palmanova and Magaluf. Perfect for soaking up the scenery, which includes a mix of coastal, rural, and urban landscapes. The final 7 km are particularly fast and picturesque.

OUTSTANDING SERVICES

In addition to standard amenities (timing, on-course refreshments, medical assistance, accident insurance, etc.), participants enjoy an extensive range of extra services: pacers, personalised race bibs, local delicacies at the finish line, commemorative T-shirts, pasta party tickets, and more.

THE ATMOSPHERE

Expect a lively experience with performances from demons, music groups, DJs, and drumming ensembles, all contributing to an incredible race-day vibe.

OFFICIALLY CERTIFIED RACE

One of the few races in the Balearic Islands with officially certified distances.

VALUE FOR MONEY

For an average fee of €20, participants receive race entry, a bib and timing chip, a commemorative T-shirt, a pasta party ticket, on-course refreshments, a post-race meal, a massage, nutrition gifts, and more.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.halfmarathonmagaluf.com