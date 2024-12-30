Next week’s highlights include Christmas Jazz in Palma on Monday and numerous New Year’s Eve celebrations across Mallorca, with DJs, live music, and festive activities in towns like Palma, Alcudia, and Felanitx. On January 1, enjoy concerts from the Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, and more. Notable events include a jazz performance in Soller and a Strauss-themed evening at the Trui Theatre. January 2 brings more classical performances in Alcudia, Manacor (SOLD OUT), and Palma, featuring the Strauss Festival Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic Ensemble. Check venues for details!

Monday, December 30 Palma - 7pm: Christmas Jazz & Isis Trio. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Al-Mayurqa (folk), Xisk (rap), Remei de Ca la Fresca (folk rock, electronic). Plaça Tub. Free. DJ Juan Campos will be at Plaza Cort to bring in the New Year. Tuesday, December 31 NEW YEAR: Alaro - 11.30pm: Bells, DJs. Plaça Vila.

Alcudia - 11.45pm: Valnou, DJs. Plaça Carles V.

Algaida - 12 midnight: Lost Time Music, DJ. In the square.

Andratx - 4pm: Afternoon/evening party; 11.30pm: Orquestra Vintage and others. Plaça Espanya.

Arenal - 11.30pm: La Decada Prodigiosa. Plaça Major.

Campanet - 12 midnight: DJs. Plaça Major.

Campos - 12.30am: Madison, DJs. Plaça Estació.

Capdepera - 12 midnight: DJs. Plaça Sitjar.

Deya - 11.30pm: Disccovers, Sonats. Can Roig car park.

Felanitx - 11.30pm: IPops and others. Municipal market.

Inca - 11am: Xanguito (pop, rumba); 11.30pm: Cirko. Plaça Espanya.

Lloret de Vistalegre - 12 midnight: Bells, DJs. Church, Plaça Tarongers.

Lloseta - 11.30pm: DJ. Plaça Església.

Llucmajor - 11.30pm: Dance orchestra, DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Mancor de la Vall - 12 midnight: DJs. Plaça Ajuntament.

Muro - 11.30pm: DJs. By the town hall.

Palma - 11.30pm: DJ Juan Campos. Plaça Cort.

Porreres - 12 midnight: Bells, entertainment. Church, Plaça Vila.

Puigpunyent - 11.30pm: Eva and DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sant Llorenç - 11.30pm: DJs. Plaça Església.

Santa Maria - 11.30pm: Gas Butano, DJ. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa - 12.30am: DJ. Galatzó Pavilion.

Santanyi - 11.30pm: DJs. Plaça Major.

Sencelles - 12.30am: Lola's, DJ. Sports centre.

Ses Salines - 11.50pm: Grapes and bells. Plaça Major.

Sineu - 11.15pm: Descalaixats, Mulet and others. Plaça Fossar.

Soller - 11.30pm: AfterSuns, DJs. Plaça Constitució.

Son Servera - 6pm: Son Servera Band of Music; 11.30pm: New Year party. Plaça Sant Joan.

Festival of the Standard in Palma. Palma, Festival of the Standard - 10am: Raising of the standard. Plaça Cort. 10.30am: Mass. At the Cathedral. 12 noon: Mallorca School of Music and Dance, Miquela Lladó and representation of the poem 'Sa Colcada' by Pere d'Alcántara Penya. Plaça Cort. Wednesday, January 1 Felanitx - 6pm: Miquel Pol (piano); American standards. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free.

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Nadia Akaarir (soprano); Strauss. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Laura Urquhart (soprano), Joji Hattori (conductor); Strauss, Bernstein and others. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. 17-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com.

Palmanyola - From 12 noon: Danzû presents Paul Kalkbrenner and others. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. 30 euros. sonamar.com. Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble at Palma's Auditorium. Thursday, January 2 Alcudia - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Nadia Akaarir (soprano); Strauss. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Manacor - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Laura Urquhart (soprano), Joji Hattori (conductor). Manacor Auditorium. SOLD OUT.

Palma - 8pm: Strauss Festival Orchestra, Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 52-72 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8pm: Vienna Philharmonic Ensemble; Strauss. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 41-85 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 8pm: Vienna Philharmonic Ensemble; Strauss. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 41-85 euros. truiteatre.es. Soller - 7.30pm: Ramon Ferrán (jazz). Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Free.