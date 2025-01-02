This week, Mallorca offers a range of exciting events to enjoy. Starting on January 3, you can catch Graindelavoix in Binissalem, Beauty and the Beast in Palma, and Circo Alegría at Son Fusteret. There’s also Swan Lake at the Palma Auditorium and performances by the Mallorca Chamber Orchestra and a magic show in Santanyi. On January 4, enjoy Handel's Messiah in Cala Millor, The Nutcracker in Palma, and a Maria Jaume concert in Pollensa.

The highlight of January 5 will be the Kings Parades, with festive celebrations across the island. Kings concerts are also scheduled for January 6 in towns like Alaro, Alcudia, Buger, and Inca, alongside L'Adoració dels Reis in Palma and the Alabama Gospel Choir in the evening. Petra will host a tribute to female pop-rock artists, and Kings will also arrive in Sa Rapita and Santanyi. On January 7, don't miss Frozen, El Musical in Santa Margalida for a magical end to the holiday season. Enjoy all the culture, music, and festivities Mallorca has to offer! Performance of 'Swan Lake' at Palma's Auditorium. Friday, January 3 Binissalem - 8.30pm: Graindelavoix (Belgian vocal ensemble); music from the 15th and 16th centuries. Santa Maria de Robines Church. Free.

Santa Maria - 6.30pm: Christmas concert; Santa Maria Choir. At the church. Three Kings Parade in Palma on Sunday. Sunday, January 5 KINGS PARADES Alaro , 6pm Plaça Vila.

, 6pm Plaça Vila. Alcudia , 6.15pm arrival in Puerto Alcudia, cavalcade to Alcudia, 7.30pm Porta des Moll.

, 6.15pm arrival in Puerto Alcudia, cavalcade to Alcudia, 7.30pm Porta des Moll. Algaida , 6pm in the square.

, 6pm in the square. Andratx , 7pm.

, 7pm. Arenal , 5.30pm arrival at the yacht club, on to Plaça Major with batucada and xaranga.

, 5.30pm arrival at the yacht club, on to Plaça Major with batucada and xaranga. Ariany , 6pm at the church.

, 6pm at the church. Arta , 7pm Plaça Rafel Ginard Bauça to the town hall.

, 7pm Plaça Rafel Ginard Bauça to the town hall. Binissalem , 4pm Kings arrive at the aerodrome, 6pm parade in the streets.

, 4pm Kings arrive at the aerodrome, 6pm parade in the streets. Buger , 6pm by the town hall.

, 6pm by the town hall. Bunyola , 6.30pm.

, 6.30pm. Cala Bona , 6pm; Cala Millor, 7pm.

, 6pm; Cala Millor, 7pm. Cala Ratjada , 6pm Kings arrive at the port.

, 6pm Kings arrive at the port. Campanet , 6pm Plaça Major.

, 6pm Plaça Major. Campos , 7pm from Creu de sa Parada to Plaça Major.

, 7pm from Creu de sa Parada to Plaça Major. Capdepera , 8pm C. Col-legi to the church.

, 8pm C. Col-legi to the church. Colonia Sant Pere , 6pm arrival at the pier, then on to the church with accompaniment of Batucada TremolArta.

, 6pm arrival at the pier, then on to the church with accompaniment of Batucada TremolArta. Consell , 6pm Plaça Major.

, 6pm Plaça Major. Costitx , 6.30pm.

, 6.30pm. Esporles , 6pm at the church.

, 6pm at the church. Estellencs , 6pm.

, 6pm. Felanitx , 8pm Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.

, 8pm Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. Fornalutx , 7pm.

, 7pm. Inca , 5.30pm from Crist Rei to Santa Maria la Major.

, 5.30pm from Crist Rei to Santa Maria la Major. Lloret de Vistalegre , 6.45pm Costa d'es Pou.

, 6.45pm Costa d'es Pou. Lloseta , 5.30pm Avda. Cocó to Plaça Espanya.

, 5.30pm Avda. Cocó to Plaça Espanya. Llucmajor , 6pm C. Convent to C. Born.

, 6pm C. Convent to C. Born. Manacor , 6pm Avda. Parc to the church (Dolors).

, 6pm Avda. Parc to the church (Dolors). Mancor de la Vall , 6pm at the town hall.

, 6pm at the town hall. Maria de la Salut , 6pm.

, 6pm. Marratxi (Sa Cabaneta), 5.30pm.

(Sa Cabaneta), 5.30pm. Montuiri , 6pm Plaça Major.

, 6pm Plaça Major. Muro , 6pm Cami Son Morei to the church

, 6pm Cami Son Morei to the church Palma - 6pm-8pm: Moll Vell to Plaça Cort.

- 6pm-8pm: Moll Vell to Plaça Cort. Palmanova , 6pm from the yacht club.

, 6pm from the yacht club. Petra , 6pm Church and Plaça Pare Serra

, 6pm Church and Plaça Pare Serra Pollensa , 6.30pm Plaça Monument to Plaça Major.

, 6.30pm Plaça Monument to Plaça Major. Porreres , 6.30pm Plaça Moli de n'Amengual to the church and town hall.

, 6.30pm Plaça Moli de n'Amengual to the church and town hall. Porto Cristo , 7pm arrival at the beach, on to the church

, 7pm arrival at the beach, on to the church Portocolom 6pm.

6pm. Puerto Alcudia , 6.15pm arrival at the pier.

, 6.15pm arrival at the pier. Puerto Andratx , 6.30pm.

, 6.30pm. Puerto Pollensa , 6.30pm Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

, 6.30pm Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Puerto Soller , 11am arrival at the commercial port and on to the church.

, 11am arrival at the commercial port and on to the church. Puigpunyent , 7.30pm (Galilea at 6pm).

, 7.30pm (Galilea at 6pm). Sa Pobla , 6.30pm C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major.

, 6.30pm C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major. Sant Llorenç , 6pm town hall and church.

, 6pm town hall and church. Santa Eugenia , 6.30pm.

, 6.30pm. Santa Margalida , 7pm

, 7pm Santa Maria , 6pm Plaça Hostals to Plaça Vila and church.

, 6pm Plaça Hostals to Plaça Vila and church. Santanyi , 6pm.

, 6pm. Selva , 6.30pm.

, 6.30pm. Sencelles , 6pm Plaça Vila.

, 6pm Plaça Vila. Ses Salines , 7pm town hall.

, 7pm town hall. Sineu , 6pm Ctra. Lloret to Plaça Fossar.

, 6pm Ctra. Lloret to Plaça Fossar. Soller , 5pm sports centre to C. Born.

, 5pm sports centre to C. Born. Son Servera , 8pm at the church.

, 8pm at the church. Valldemossa , 6pm Plaça Bartomeu Estaràs.

, 6pm Plaça Bartomeu Estaràs. Vilafranca, 6.30pm from C. Sequer to the church. Theatre at Ses Voltes. Monday, January 6 Alaro - 7pm: Kings concert; Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Free.

- 7pm: Kings concert; Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Free. Alcudia - 7pm: Kings concert; Alcudia Band of Music and the school of music children's choir. Benefit for Valencia. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 7pm: Kings concert; Alcudia Band of Music and the school of music children's choir. Benefit for Valencia. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net. Buger - 5pm: Kings concert; parish choir. Sant Pere Church. Free.

- 5pm: Kings concert; parish choir. Sant Pere Church. Free. Colonia Sant Jordi - 10.30am: Arrival of the kings at the port.

- 10.30am: Arrival of the kings at the port. Inca - 7pm: Kings concert; Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca choir, Unió Musical Inquera (Inca band of music). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free with booking. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: Kings concert; Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca choir, Unió Musical Inquera (Inca band of music). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free with booking. teatreprincipalinca.com. Palma - 11.30am: L'Adoració dels Reis, adaptation of Llorenç Moyà's theatrical work. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

- 11.30am: L'Adoració dels Reis, adaptation of Llorenç Moyà's theatrical work. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. Palma - 8pm: Alabama Gospel Choir. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 44 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: Alabama Gospel Choir. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 44 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Petra - 6pm: Ellas; pop-rock female artists' tribute. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.

- 6pm: Ellas; pop-rock female artists' tribute. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros. Sa Rapita - 10.30am: Kings arrive at the yacht club.

- 10.30am: Kings arrive at the yacht club. Santanyi - 7pm: Kings concert; Sant Andreu and School of Music choirs, Miquel Bennàssar (organ). Sant Andreu Church. Five euros. Tuesday, January 7 Santa Margalida - 6pm: Frozen, El Musical. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Ten euros (under-14s, five euros).