This week’s new films include The Brutalist (2024), a post-war drama starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones, exploring ambition and mystery in 1947 America. Batman fans can revisit Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Bollywood drama Sky Force (2025), inspired by real events, showcases courage and sacrifice. Returning favorites include Babygirl, A Real Pain, Mufasa: The Lion King, Wicked, and A Wake. Coming soon: Captain America: Brave New World (2025) on February 14. See you at the movies!

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

The Brutalist (2024)

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce Director Brady Corbet. Plot When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Rated R. 3h 34m. Awards Nominated to 9 BAFTAS and winner 3 Golden Globes.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4.30pm & 8.30pm (daily except Thu)

in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4.30pm & 8.30pm (daily except Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 11.30am (Sat & Sun), 9.15pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 11.30am (Sat & Sun), 9.15pm (daily) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (Tue)

in Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (Tue) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 6.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 6pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 6.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.15am (Sat & Tue), 4pm & 6.25pm (Sun), 5pm (daily), 6.55pm (Fri), 7pm (Tue & Thu), 7.15pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

Batman Begins (2005)

Starring Christian Bale, Michael Caine and Ken Watanabe. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot After witnessing his parents’ death, Bruce learns the art of fighting to confront injustice. When he returns to Gotham as Batman, he must stop a secret society that intends to destroy the city. Rated PG-13. 2h 20m

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Mon & Wed), 5.30pm (Fri), 8.15pm (Tue), 9pm (Sat)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Starring Christian Bale, Heath Ledger and Aaron Eckhart. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot When a menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman, James Gordon and Harvey Dent must work together to put an end to the madness. Rated PG-13. 2h 20m

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.45pm (Tue & Thu), 5.30pm (Sat & Sun), 8.15pm (Mon & Wed), 9pm (Fri)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Starring Christian Bale, Tom Hardy and Anne Hathaway. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot Bane, an imposing terrorist, attacks Gotham City and disrupts its eight-year-long period of peace. This forces Bruce Wayne to come out of hiding and don the cape and cowl of Batman again. Rated PG-13. 2h 44m

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 8.15pm (Thu), 9pm (Sun)

Sky Force (2025)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. Directors Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Plot Skyforce unravels a gripping tale inspired by true events from one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan. A hero lost, a comrade's quest for truth-an epic tribute to bravery, sacrifice, and unbreakable courage. Rated PG-13. 2h 5m. Language Hindi.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 10.15pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 10.20pm (Mon, Tue & Thu)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Babygirl (2024)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. Director Halina Reijn. Plot A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Rated R. 1h 54m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 8.20pm (daily)

in Porto Pi: 8.20pm (daily) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 7pm (Mon & Wed), 8.50pm (Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu), 8.55pm (Fri)

A Real Pain (2024)

Starring Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Director Jesse Eisenberg. Plot Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Rated R. 1h 30m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.05pm (Fri, Tue & Thu), 7pm (Sat), 9.10pm (Mon & Wed)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm (daily)

Wicked (2024)

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Director Jon M. Chu. Plot Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. Rated PG. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun)

A Wake (2019)

Starring Noah Urrea, Scott Cox and Sofia Rosinsky. Director Scott Boswell. Plot The children in a religious family clash with their parents as they prepare for the wake of their brother, Mitchel. Teenage Mason desperately tries to reach his lost identical twin through spiritual means. Rated NR. 1h 37m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun), 8.15pm (Tue)

COMING SOON ON FRIDAY FEBRUARY, 14

Captain America. Brave New World (2025)

Starring Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar. Director Julius Onah. Plot Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Rated PG-13. 1h 58m. To premiere on Friday, February 14. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi and Cinesa Festival Park.