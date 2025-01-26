The German Mallorca Magazin has been finding out about people's favourite places in Mallorca in winter. Mainly tourists and with an understandable German influence, there is a preference for Playa de Palma.

Marco and Mindy from Speyer (Rhineland-Palatinate) are spending the winter on the island until April, when they will return to Germany to run a bar over the summer. "Playa de Palma, especially Can Pastilla, is our favourite spot. We can’t imagine a better place,” says Mindy. "At this time of year the whole beach is great. You can walk to Portixol or easily cycle into the centre of Palma," adds Marco. "There’s nothing like the stretch of beach at Can Pastilla." Although Alcudia comes close. "At this time of year the place isn’t overrun with tourists. But it doesn’t matter where, everything here is better than in Germany."

Jürgen and Birgit from Paderborn are strolling along the Playa de Palma promenade. “We have escaped cold Germany for six days, but we’ll be here again in March," says Jürgen. “We are repeat offenders,” adds Birgit. She has been to Mallorca at least 30 times. "We like Playa de Palma best in winter, but in summer Alcudia is our hotspot. We love lying in the sun in Playa de Muro. That Caribbean feeling and the white beach, just fantastic."

Pujol and her daughter Juana are sitting on the wall near Balneario 14. They are Mallorcan. "Es Trenc beach is my favourite place on the island. Actually everything is beautiful here. But I won’t be able to enjoy this beach for the rest of my life," says Pujol.

Jessica is from the UK. She moved to Mallorca in 2019 and works in a Cala Bona hotel in the summer. "Now I like to walk along the long bay of Pollensa. At this time of the year you hardly see any tourists."

Stéfanie is came from Paris and is in Mallorca with her 19-year-old son Guillaume. "Having been on holiday in Mallorca, I had to show the island to my son." Both love spending their time in Playa de Palma.

John and Birte from Schleswig Holstein are sitting on a bench by Balneario 12. "We have been to Mallorca many times, but what we like the most is Playa de Palma," says Birte. "We used to always go to Cala Millor, but now the journey seems too long for me," sighs John. "My health is not up to par." The couple are spending four weeks in Can Pastilla. "Mallorca has so much to offer. Sea, mountains, great nature. It’s always green here. And the climate is unique," adds Birte.

Everyone has a favourite place. This is just a small sample size of course. It may not be wholly representative. The preference is for the coast. What about the interior, the mountains? But each to their own, and you can be spoiled for choice when choosing a favourite place.