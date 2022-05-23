The deputy spokesman for MÉS per Mallorca in Parliament, Josep Ferrà, today defended the need to "set limits on tourism" in order to combat the climate emergency and protect the economy and natural areas of the Balearic Islands.

Ferrà insisted that "the wealth generated by tourism is badly distributed", and therefore considered it "necessary to tame tourism and essential to set limits", the eco-sovereigntist party said in a press release.

The MP referred to the latest reports that warn of the erosion of the coastline and the receding coastline "as a result of the human foot print and the tourist boom".

Along these lines, Ferrà encouraged the public to take part in the campaigns organised by the environmental organisation GOB next weekend as one of the activities framed to promote the Popular Legislative Initiative "Today for Tomorrow".