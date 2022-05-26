There has been a sudden change of temperature in Mallorca today following thunderstorms on Tuesday night, but this hasn’t stopped anyone from enjoying their holiday. Join Alex Smith as she visits Magalluf to find out how visitors are spending their day. | Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun

Alex Smith 26/05/2022 10:14
Join Alex Smith as she visits Magalluf to find out how visitors are spending their day.