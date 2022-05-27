The data collected between April 24 last year and the same date this year shows that the most "clicked" or searched for beaches in the Balearics and Spain in general are Ibiza's Platja d'en Bossa in first position, followed by Cala Major, in Mallorca, Google Street View reported today in a statement. In third position is Cala d'Alguer, on the Costa Brava, followed by Malagueta beach, in Malaga, and Cala del Moraig, in the province of Alicante.

On the fifteenth anniversary of Street View, which is being celebrated this Sunday, Spain has become the sixth country with the most visitors to Street View, according to data collected over the past year.

Within Spain, Catalonia and Andalusia are the autonomous communities with the most visits, and Madrid and Barcelona, the most popular Spanish destinations over the last year.

And, the Playa de Muro, in the north of Mallorca, has been making plenty of headlines this year and for all the right reasons.

According to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022, Playa de Muro, near Alcudia, has been voted the third Best Beach in Europe.

And now it is one of the most Instagrammable beaches in Europe. A study from The Thinking Traveller claims it has figured out which European beaches are the most Instagrammable.

The report essentially totted up the number of Instagram posts which include a hashtag of each beach, thereby, in theory, revealing which beaches are best suited for showing off.