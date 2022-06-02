On Thursday Pollensa town hall advised that Cala Molins beach in Cala San Vicente has had to be closed as a precaution due to a fault with the sewage pipe that goes to the treatment plant.

The town hall added it was cooperating with all that needs to be done in order to get things back to normal as soon as possible and stressed that the public should observe warning flags and notices.

The incident occurred in mid-morning, the regional environment ministry saying that there was a breakdown in the system that pumps wastewater to the treatment plant. The ministry adds that it is a serious fault and that is not yet known when it will be repaired.

The ministry is stressing that there has been no sewage spill into the sea.

The town hall has explained that the ministry's Abaqua water quality agency has ultimate responsibility for solving the problem.