Palmanova in summer 2022. | Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun

Alex Smith Calvia 10/07/2022 08:58
0

As Palmanova gears up for peak summer season, join Alex Smith as she takes a walk along the beaches, and talks to holidaymakers about what they love about the resort.

If you are visiting the island in the coming weeks, don't forget to check out Alex's journey in Airport news on the Majorca Daily Bulletin website -

Related news
Flying to Palma de Mallorca

The highs and lows of flying to Mallorca

Flying to Mallorca (majorcadailybulletin.com)