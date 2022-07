Puerto Pollensa has been a haven for British tourists for decades, so too has been the argument over the quality of the sea and the damage being caused to the marine environment by the large numbers of vessels which moore in the bay, some illegally.

Pollensa council is now going draw up a plan of coordinated action to improve the state of the seabed and the waters of the Bay of Pollensa.

Over the past week, the council has received a comprehensive report on the state of the waters and marine ecosystems of the bay which, at the end of 2021, it commissioned from the Institut Mediterrani d'Estudis Avançats (IMEDEA), whose conclusions will be added to those obtained in another study carried out by the association Arrels Marines in March.

The situation of the seabed in this area of Mallorca has been described as "critical".