Join Alex as she takes an evening walk through Magaluf with Youtube’s “Scotsman in Tenerife” Kevin McNally to see how busy the resort is. Talking about what to expect for holidaymakers new to the resort they also discuss what Magaluf is like now for returning tourists who may have enjoyed holidaying here many years ago. | Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun
Join Alex Smith as she takes an evening walk through Magaluf with Youtube’s “Scotsman in Tenerife” Kevin McNally to see how busy the resort is.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.