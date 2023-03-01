Playa de Muro in north east Mallorca has been ranked as the second best beach in Spain by Tripadvisor and the 17th in the Top 25 Beaches in the World category.

The top five in Spain are;

La Concha Beach, San Sebastian

Playa de Muro, Mallorca

Sotavento Beach, Costa Calma

Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera

“The sandy beach in Muro is fantastic and has a warm, crystal clear, turquoise sea. In addition, the waters are calm and there is little depth, so it is ideal for children,“ they point out on their website. However, this beach tends to have more waves than Alcúdia, so it is also ideal for people who like to practise surfing or sports of this type. Located in the north of Mallorca, near Alcúdia, it has more than five kilometres of golden sand and also has the blue flag distinction.

This wonderful sandy area is divided into three zones: Es Comu, Es Branc and another one closer to Alcúdia. Lovers of virgin beaches have an ideal beach in Es Comu, where they can enjoy 1.5 kilometres of golden sand, dunes, pine trees and bushes typical of the area.

To access this beach you must leave your car at Es Branc or Casetes des Capellans, which by the boundary with Can Picafort. Es Branc is the intermediate sector of Playa de Muro, it begins at the mouth of the tributary s’Oberta (the canal coming from the Albufera Nature Park). The part closest to Alcúdia is located to the west, it is the noisiest but has all the services, as well as an important hotel and restaurant offer.