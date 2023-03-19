From Arta in the north to Santanyi in the south, the eastern area of Mallorca has had its various controversies about chiringuito beach bars over the years - Cala Torta, Cala Varques, Cala Mondragó.

The Balearic ministry of the environment is now seeking to put an end to chiringuitos on virgin beaches on Mallorca's east coast. The directorate for natural spaces has drawn up a management plan, due to be approved on Monday, which will establish measures that prevent cases such as the illegal chiringuito that was on the beach at Cala Varques for several years.

Essentially, this plan will mean that no requests can be made to set up beach services in protected areas; much of the east coast is protected under one regulatory system or another.

In addition to preventing any new bars, the plan will regulate uses so as to stop human pressure from damaging habitats. Specific ways for people on foot and on horse back will be established. Parts of the coast - Cap Vermell in Capdepera, Punta de n'Amer (Son Servera), Calas de Mallorca (Manacor) and Portocolom (Felanitx) - are to be given new systems of protection, e.g. areas of special interest for birdlife.

In Portocolom, a study will be undertaken to determine the capacity for anchoring boats in the bay. Llorenç Mas, the director-general for natural spaces, says that there is a significant posidonia sea grass meadow off Portocolom. The study will assess the impact of boats on the posidonia.

He adds that climbing and psicobloc will continue to be permitted but that these activities will be prohibited at certain times of the year so as not to affect nesting.