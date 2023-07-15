Anyone who thinks they know all the beaches and coves of Mallorca is probably wrong. There are many of them that are paradisiacal and are real treasures for their crystalline and dreamlike water. Especially between Porto Cristo and Portocolom. Corners that are hidden, some of which are difficult to access and there are not many people in them so it is perfect for those seeking tranquility and have a memory of virgin coves in Mallorca. Here are five of them for you to enjoy this summer:

1. Cala Antena

It is the last bathing spot that can be reached from Calas de Mallorca and that not everyone knows. It is the Cala Antena. It can be reached by road and there are also stairs that go down from the site although it is difficult to access. You can arrive from Manacor with the intercity bus line 416. The downside is that there are no bars or restaurants in this cove.

2. Domingos Cove

Amidst a landscape covered with bushes, this beach is the largest of Calas de Mallorca, in Manacor, as it is part of two beaches. The large one is about 80 metres long. Here you will find the Cala Domingos Beach Bar, and there is also a sun lounger and parasol rental service. Like Cala Antena, Cala Domingos can be easily reached via a dead-end street. It is true that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find this cove empty.

3. Pilota Cove

A few kilometres north of Cales de Mallorca there is a wild place surrounded by nature that can certainly be described as a small paradise: Cala Pilota. Drive southwest from the Ma-4014 towards Cala Magraner. Park your car just before if there is a parking space and walk to the neighbouring Cala Pilota. This area cannot be reached by public transport.

4. Magraner Cove

It is long and considerably larger than Cala Pilota, but if you are looking for peace and quiet and to get away from the crowds, this is the place for you. Here the turquoise blue shines with special intensity and the water is transparent, so the Balearics have nothing to envy the Caribbean. Without a doubt, it is a sure hit.

5. Sequer Cove

A little bigger, but just as secret, is Cala Sequer. Both Cala Sequer and Caló d'es Serral can be reached along the Ma-4014 road, which links Porto Cristo and Portocolom.