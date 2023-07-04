Summer, the season of the year when we enjoy the sun and sea, also offers an unexpected skincare opportunity: burying ourselves in the sand. Although it may seem like a mere beach pastime, it turns out that this practice can offer significant benefits. Be aware, however, that you can't do it on every beach. Only on unspoilt beaches and coves.

At first glance, the sand on the beach may appear to be just a pile of small rocks. But the truth is that it is loaded with minerals such as silicon, which helps keep skin supple and elastic, and calcium, which promotes cell renewal. Burying allows our skin to absorb these minerals, which can have a beneficial effect on its health and appearance.



In addition, sand acts as a natural exfoliant. When rubbed against the skin, the small particles remove dead skin cells from the surface of the dermis, leaving it smoother and more radiant. It can also help improve circulation, as the pressure of the sand on the body increases blood flow to the surface.

But that's not all, sand also has thermoregulatory properties. By burying yourself in it, especially when it is hot, it can help stimulate sweating, which in turn facilitates the removal of toxins and impurities from the skin. However, despite its benefits, there are also some precautions to be taken. Sand may contain bacteria and other micro-organisms that can cause infections. It is therefore essential to make sure that the beach is clean. In addition, after 'sand therapy', it is important to shower and clean yourself properly to remove any residue and prevent irritation.