Twelve baby sea turtles emerged from the sand at the Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma at the first sea turtle nest registered in Malorca. The new births emerged from the sand between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning after a two-month incubation period, during which the nest has been protected and guarded by the Species Protection Service of the Directorate General of Natural Spaces and Biodiversity.

The baby sea turtles have been transferred to marine medical facilities in Port d'Andratx, where the Marine Fauna Department will be in charge of assessing their condition and their care and breeding until the time of their reintroduction to the sea.