The turtle eggs that were on Can Pere Antoni (Palma) beach have hatched. | Govern Illes Balears
07/08/2023 12:40
Twelve baby sea turtles emerged from the sand at the Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma at the first sea turtle nest registered in Malorca. The new births emerged from the sand between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning after a two-month incubation period, during which the nest has been protected and guarded by the Species Protection Service of the Directorate General of Natural Spaces and Biodiversity.
