It is a familiar enough story every year - a delay to the provision of beach services. In recent days there have been reports of delays in Pollensa and Calvia, and now Muro can be added to the list.

The specifics of these cases do vary, but they usually have a common theme, that of authorisation not having been given. This used to be from the state Costas Authority; it is now from the Balearic government's coasts department.

In Muro, the Costas Authority, prior to transferring responsibilities to the government in July last year, ordered the removal of what it determined was an excessive number of sunloungers and parasols; the town hall had to remove 20% of them.

Ahead of this season, the town hall sent a request for some of them to be restored. There has been no reply.

The mayor, Miquel Porquer, says: "The season is about to start and we don't know how many sunloungers and parasols we can have. Nor do we know about tables and chairs on the terraces, or indeed if some terraces by the the beach can be opened. No one has answered us." By this he means both the Costas and the government's coasts department; the request was sent to both of them.