Local residents and the environmentalists GOB have denounced an apparently illegal terrace created on rocks in Bendinat.

The Spanish government's delegation in the Balearics has confirmed that the work was denounced last month and that the Costas Authority (rather than the Balearic government's coasts directorate) forwarded a report confirming that there was no permission for the work. The terrace is by the Hotel Bendinat, and the Costas also sent a formal notice to the hotel. A request for a concession to use this area had previously been sent to the Costas but had not been granted.

The terrace area on the rocks; concrete has been laid. Photo: Tolo Jaume.

Concrete has been laid, holes have been created for planting parasols, steps leading to the terrace have been extended, and sunloungers have been placed.

One resident explains that she went last Sunday and found that the space had been "flattened". She told hotel guests using the sunloungers that the terrace was public domain and that the hotel was committing an illegal act.

A waiter asked her not to disturb the guests. The hotel manager was called and told her angrily that everything was in order.