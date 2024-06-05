The Mallorca Platja Tour social media group, which staged a small performance protest on the beach in Sa Rapita last Saturday, has announced that its next protest will be at Caló des Moro in Santanyi on Sunday, June 16.

The group, which took great exception to a Vox member of parliament saying that Mallorcans cannot expect to go to beaches in July and August like they did years ago, says that the slogan for June 16 will be: 'Objective: Recover Caló des Moro'.

Mallorca Platja Tour adds: "Caló des Moro is a symbol of the overcrowding on our beaches, and that's why we have chosen it to go and have fun on Sunday, June 16." It will be from 8am to 1pm.

The group has made it clear that it is not protesting against tourists but against overcrowding and in particular the words of the Vox politician.