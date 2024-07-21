In 2021, Manacor town hall, partly because of issues that had arisen with contractors in 2020, took the decision to 'municipalise' beach services. With the exception of beach bars and lifeguards, all services came under direct town hall management. Manacor therefore followed the model of direct municipal control in Alcudia, where the lifeguards were also managed by the town hall.

At the time, the mayor, Miquel Oliver, said that this was a change to the business model that had previously been aimed at generating a financial return rather than an environmental one.

A key town hall commitment was a reduction in the number of sunlounger sets and therefore the space they occupied. True to its word, the town hall, via its municipal services agency, has cut the number of sunloungers by between 18 and 50% depending on the beach.

Decisions taken, says the town hall, have been in line with a policy of sustainable management that addresses the issue of overcrowding and takes account of proposals for alteration of the tourism model.

The municipalisation of cleaning and services, it was explained three years ago, would apply to various beaches - Porto Cristo, S'Illot, Cala Mendia, Cala Anguila, S'Estany den Mas, Cala Domingos Gran, Cala Domingos Petit, Cala Murada and Cala Antena.