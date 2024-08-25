On Sunday, Manacor anti-capitalist group Caterva carried out another action against tourist overcrowding. They 'closed' accesses to various coves in Manacor, such as Cala Morlanda and Cala Varques.

The group insists that tourists are not to blame, but are "part of the machinery and so co-responsible for the situation that we residents suffer". Those who are principally responsible are owners of hotel chains, construction companies and real estate companies.

This symbolic closure of accesses to coves in Manacor follows an action in July when the group wished to register the "disgust" of many Mallorcans at overcrowding at Cala Varques. 'Fines' of 300 euros were placed on the windscreens of cars. Many of these were hire cars. The fines were for "contributing to the destruction of Mallorca and condemning a million residents to live precariously due to the tourist monoculture".

In August last year, Caterva put up posters at beaches in Manacor, indicating in English that bathing was not recommended. One warned of "dangerous jellyfish". There were also messages in Catalan; for Catalan speakers there was no danger.