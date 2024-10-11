The building of the six new balneario beach bars in Alcudia was meant to have finished no later than October 31. This was the deadline originally set by the state Costas Authority under its permission for the old balnearios to be replaced. The Balearic Government's coasts department now has responsibility, and Alcudia Town Hall has acknowledged that the work will miss the deadline. It is seeking an extension to December 31.

On Thursday, the mayor, Fina Linares, and the tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, visited the works. The ministry is funding the entire project with EU Next Generation funds - the cost is just over four million euros. Most of the work is well advanced with the exception of one. Work was halted at the request of the residents as it involved the removal of fifteen pine trees.

In addressing complaints from residents and businesses affected by the building of the new balnearios, the mayor said that when she took office in May last year, the project had been approved (by the Costas) and that any substantial change would have jeopardised the permission.

"The old balnearios were about to fall down. The new design minimises the aesthetic impact with sand-coloured walls, and we want to remodel the pedestrian promenade in the same way."

The minister said: "This project is part of the conversion of Alcudia beach. It is necessary to commit to modern and more environmentally friendly facilities to make the Balearics a more competitive and quality tourist destination."

The town hall will put the concessions for the balnearios out to tender later this month. It had suggested the new beach bars could be open into the low season (after the end of October). This will not now be the case.