Alcudia Town Hall has awarded the concessions for five of the new balneario beach bars. The tender specified that no company could operate more than one of the bars. This was in order to encourage competition and avoid monopoly.

The annual charge for the bars ranges from 280,000 to 333,333 euros. The total annual revenue for the town hall from the five bars will be 1.53 million euros. Among the operators is the Alcudiamar company that manages the marina. These charges are considerably lower than what the town hall had originally wanted - around 450,000 euros each.

The bars will all be functioning this season, there having been no service last year because of the construction of the replacements for the old wooden balnearios. The operators will start equipping and decorating the bars in March.

The concessions are for ten years. The annual revenue that will be generated is lower than it should be because there are only five bars when there should be six. Work on the building of Balneario 2 was halted after complaints about the felling of trees. The location of this bar is being altered.

Work on the new balnearios has been marked by controversy. The felling of pine trees was one aspect of this. Another was the location of some of the bars. Views from terraces were blocked. Residents and businesses still haven't ruled out some form of legal action.