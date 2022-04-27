Despite the ban on tourist rentals in multi-family homes in Palma, there are more than 300 properties on offer for this summer on Airbnb and they’re not cheap either. The average price is 250 euros a night and there are properties spread all over the city, including in Nou Llevant and Son Gotleu.

But there is a significant shortage of long-term rentals in Palma and the prices are so extortionate that it's forcing seasonal workers to think twice about coming to Mallorca.

At an average price tag of up to 350 euros a night, hosts can rake in more than 10,000 euros a month through Airbnb rentals if they’re fully booked, so it’s little wonder they’d rather rent to tourists than offer their property for long term rental tenants.

“Despite the spectacular increase in supply in recent weeks, tourist rentals in multi-family buildings are banned in Palma and getting a new tourist rental licence is impossible,” warns Habitatge General Director, Josep Maria Rigo.

"In Palma we were very quick to set some rules and tourist rentals in multi-family buildings were prohibited," added Urbanisme Manager, Joan Riera, who pointed out that Barcelona took longer to impose restrictions and is now experiencing an affordable accommodation crisis.

The new General Plan will be even stricter on tourist rentals.