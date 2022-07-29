Mallorca reached 93% hotel occupancy in July, 5 points above July 2019, the year before the pandemic, when occupancy was 88%, and 32 points higher than in 2021.

According to the Mallorca Hotel Federation, which represents 840 establishments with 200,000 beds, the entire sector is operational.

“In the accommodation sector we have done our homework,” said the president of the FEHM, María Frontera, who said that this is the sector that creates more jobs and better quality.

The association highlighted that employment in the second quarter is 15% higher than in the first quarter, and represents the incorporation of 80,200 more workers, reaching 612,400 in total, figures that are only below those recorded in the third quarters of 2018 and 2019.

While in Spain as a whole employment is increasing at a rate of 4%, in the Balearics it is double at 8.9%, with one in five new jobs in the sector in Spain created in the Balearics.

In areas such as Palma, Playa de Palma and the northern part of the island, occupancy reached 95 % at certain times in July.

The Balearics is the autonomous community with the highest number of international tourist arrivals, accounting for 24.5% of the national total, according to the FEHM.

Frontera also stressed that spending per tourist continues to increase in the region.

Looking ahead, she announced that in August they expect a similar level of occupancy to that of July, and that for autumn, demand continues to rise, with high occupancy in September and October, although still far from pre-pandemic levels.

Although demand is up, Frontera stressed that this has still not translated into an improvement in profitability margins, due to the recovery of the losses from the pandemic and the operating costs derived from the rise in inflation, which have not been passed on proportionally in hotel prices.

According to the Hotel Tourism Situation report published on July 22 by the National Statistics Institute, the Balearics is the region where hotel prices have risen the least, by 2%, 11 points less than the national average price increase, which is 13.2%.