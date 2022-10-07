Tourist tax will be frozen in the Balearics next year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma07/10/2022 11:30
The Tourist tax, also known as eco-tax, will not be increased during high season.
The Balearic coalition government which includes the parties that have proposed an increase - Podemos and Més per Mallorca - have approved the spending ceiling for next year and it does not include any change to the tourist tax.
