The Tourist tax, also known as eco-tax, will not be increased during high season.

The Balearic coalition government which includes the parties that have proposed an increase - Podemos and Més per Mallorca - have approved the spending ceiling for next year and it does not include any change to the tourist tax.

Setting and approving the spending ceiling is the first step towards approving the budget, which in 2023 will be the highest in history.

Balearic president Francina Armengol has stated it will be 5,947.5 million euros, 15 percent higher than this year (up to 770.9 million).

Opposition parties have been calling for the tourist tax to be scrapped, especially in the wake of the pandemic.