Calvia's resorts are beginning to close down after a tourism season that has represented a recovery following the two difficult years of the pandemic. For many hotels, 2019 levels have been restored or even been surpassed. In Paguera, there was more or less full occupancy in July and August. With higher prices than before Covid, profits are close to pre-pandemic times, despite the impact of inflation and rising costs that haven't been fully passed on to guests.

Toni Mayol, president of the Paguera and Cala Fornells hotels association, says that high summer helped to compensate for what was an awkward start in February and March when there were still some travel restrictions. In October, average occupancy has been up around 75%, a very good level. But most hotels have now started to close; only half a dozen will still be open at the end of the month.

It is a similar October story in Santa Ponsa, with occupancy around 70%. A dozen or so hotels will carry on for a time into November, but it's unlikely that any will stay open over the winter. Christian Roses of Pirates Village and the president of the Santa Ponsa hoteliers, says that he had thought about staying open, but the level of bookings wouldn't have been sufficient to justify keeping an expensive operation going.

At one Palmanova hotel, the Mar Senses Rosa del Mar, recent occupancy has been over 90%. The good weather and the UK half-term are factors in continuing until the end of the month. The director, José Luis Esteban, says that the hotel has achieved record occupancy for this time of the year.